New Marcus Jones contract details come out

A new report lays out the annual salaries and reveals more details on the cornerback’s extension with New England.

Matt Dolloff
Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New details have come out about the three-year contract extension cornerback Marcus Jones signed with the Patriots Tuesday.

Thanks to a new report by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the yearly numbers are now available. It has a base value of about $36 million over the three years, and includes a $10M signing bonus that will take up some of the Pats' 2025 cap space, per Reiss. Here's a season-by-season salary cap number breakdown for the deal:

2025: $4.213 million (up from $1.656M, a $2.557M raise)
2026: $6.327 million
2027: $13.057 million
2028: $13.037 million

The exact guaranteed money in Jones' contract hasn't been reported, but it's at least the $10M signing bonus. ESPN's Field Yates reported that the extension has "upside" of $40.5 million, which would make the maximum AAV $13.5M.

Jones doesn't have an agent and negotiated the extension on his own with Patriots executives Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh, according to MassLive's Karen Guregian.

A fourth-year pro, Jones has played a career-best 76% of defensive snaps so far in 2025. He's logged two interceptions, nine pass breakups, 36 total tackles, and a sack. He's also been arguably the NFL's best punt returner, leading the league with a 21.6-yard average through eight weeks to go with a punt return touchdown.

Next: The Patriots basically tore up Kyle Dugger’s contract and ate the money

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
