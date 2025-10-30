New Marcus Jones contract details come out

New details have come out about the three-year contract extension cornerback Marcus Jones signed with the Patriots Tuesday.

Thanks to a new report by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the yearly numbers are now available. It has a base value of about $36 million over the three years, and includes a $10M signing bonus that will take up some of the Pats' 2025 cap space, per Reiss. Here's a season-by-season salary cap number breakdown for the deal:

2025: $4.213 million (up from $1.656M, a $2.557M raise)

2026: $6.327 million

2027: $13.057 million

2028: $13.037 million

The exact guaranteed money in Jones' contract hasn't been reported, but it's at least the $10M signing bonus. ESPN's Field Yates reported that the extension has "upside" of $40.5 million, which would make the maximum AAV $13.5M.

Jones doesn't have an agent and negotiated the extension on his own with Patriots executives Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh, according to MassLive's Karen Guregian.