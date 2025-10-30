Bruins provide medical update on Jordan Harris

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: Jordan Harris #43 of the Boston Bruins skates ahead of William Karlsson #71 and Reilly Smith #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at T-Mobile Arena on October 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

It's been over a week since the Bruins lost defenseman Jordan Harris to a lower-body injury. And now the Bruins have a rough idea as to when the Haverhill, Mass. native could be back in action for their club thanks to a medical update provided by team physician Dr. Peter Asnis on Thursday night.

“On October 21, Jordan Harris sustained a right ankle fracture during the team’s game against the Florida Panthers," Asnis revealed in a team-provided statement. "On October 27, he underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation procedure performed by Dr. George Theodore at Mass General Brigham. His expected recovery time is approximately two months.”

Cracking the B's roster as the team's seventh defenseman, Harris made five appearances for Boston prior to the injury, and found the back of the net with his first goal as a Bruin in just his second outing of the season.

In addition to the tally, Harris also recorded an assist, and had three blocked shots, four hits, and nine shots on goal over his five-game Boston run.

With Harris down, and with Hampus Lindholm in and out of the lineup, the Bruins have given NHL runs to Michael Callahan and Jonathan Aspirot.

Callahan, who was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday when Lindholm was activated off injured reserve, had three hits, six blocks, and two shots on goal in his latest three-game run with the Bruins.