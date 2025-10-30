LISTEN LIVE

Bruins provide medical update on Jordan Harris

The Bruins provided an update and a recovery timeline on injured defenseman Jordan Harris on Thursday night.

Ty Anderson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: Jordan Harris #43 of the Boston Bruins skates ahead of William Karlsson #71 and Reilly Smith #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at T-Mobile Arena on October 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

It's been over a week since the Bruins lost defenseman Jordan Harris to a lower-body injury. And now the Bruins have a rough idea as to when the Haverhill, Mass. native could be back in action for their club thanks to a medical update provided by team physician Dr. Peter Asnis on Thursday night.

“On October 21, Jordan Harris sustained a right ankle fracture during the team’s game against the Florida Panthers," Asnis revealed in a team-provided statement. "On October 27, he underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation procedure performed by Dr. George Theodore at Mass General Brigham. His expected recovery time is approximately two months.”

Cracking the B's roster as the team's seventh defenseman, Harris made five appearances for Boston prior to the injury, and found the back of the net with his first goal as a Bruin in just his second outing of the season.

In addition to the tally, Harris also recorded an assist, and had three blocked shots, four hits, and nine shots on goal over his five-game Boston run.

With Harris down, and with Hampus Lindholm in and out of the lineup, the Bruins have given NHL runs to Michael Callahan and Jonathan Aspirot.

Callahan, who was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday when Lindholm was activated off injured reserve, had three hits, six blocks, and two shots on goal in his latest three-game run with the Bruins. 

Aspirot, meanwhile, made his NHL debut in Tuesday's win over the Islanders, and had one hit and four blocks in the victory, and did enough to warrant another look for Thursday's head-to-head with Buffalo.

boston bruinsJordan Harris
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 25: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on January 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NHLAnother massive Bruins target is off the boardTy Anderson
3 Stars: Key Bruins help team rally for win over Islanders
NHL3 Stars: Key Bruins help team rally for win over IslandersTy Anderson
Oct 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) points to a teammate after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NHLBruins rally for 5-2 win over IslandersTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect