There’s more to the Keion White trade than a simple pick swap
Conditions on the trade that sent Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers could impact the New England Patriots’ draft capital this spring.
In one of two trades on Tuesday night, the New England Patriots sent defensive lineman Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers. While initially reported as a pick-swap deal that had the Patriots sending a 2026 seventh-round pick to San Francisco for a 2026 sixth-round pick, new details emerged on Wednesday morning that could alter the package.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there's a condition to the trade that if White is active for at least seven games, the Patriots would keep their pick. That would turn the deal into a clean swap with the Patriots getting a sixth-round pick for White.
For that to happen, White will have to step into a role in San Francisco relatively quickly. The Niners have nine games remaining this season, so he'd need to be involved pretty much the rest of the way.
Still, there should be chances for White to get involved. The Niners are dealing with multiple injuries along their defensive front. Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Huff both missed last week's game due to injury, and Nick Bosa is out for the year after tearing his ACL.
As things stand now, the Patriots have 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft including six in the fourth round and none in the seventh. If they retain that seventh-round pick, it would be their only one in that round and bring the total to 11.