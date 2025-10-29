Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs dealing with new injuries

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots turned in one of their shortest injury reports in a few weeks on Wednesday, listing only six players. However, the report does include some notable changes from previous weeks - highlighted by running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) missing the first practice of the week.

Stevenson is coming off of a game in which he recorded 15 touches on 50 offensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns last week. There was no official indication of Stevenson leaving the game with an injury. His final snap was as a member of the hands team for Cleveland's onside kick with four minutes to go in the game - the Patriots turned to third string running back Terrell Jennings once they got the ball back after that to run out the clock.

If Stevenson is going to be limited or can't go this week, the Patriots' running back depth will be further tested. They've already been thin since Antonio Gibson's season-ending injury three weeks ago. This comes as Jennings was added to the active roster on Wednesday - he'd been elevated from the practice squad the past three weeks but used his final elevation of the season against the Browns. The Patriots also signed three running backs to the practice squad this week, most recently D'Ernest Johnson on Wednesday.

Along with Stevenson, tackle Morgan Moses (rest) did not practice on Wednesday. This is the second week in a row Moses has been listed with a rest day on a Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs (ankle) had his injury on the injury report change. He'd been on the report and limited the past two weeks, but was listed with a chest injury for those. Center Garrett Bradbury (toe) was also listed as limited on Wednesday, and is a new addition to the injury report.