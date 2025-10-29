Patriots referee trend gets flipped this week

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Referee Brad Allen (122) reviews a play during the second half between the New York Jets and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

For most of the 2025 season, New England Patriots games have been refereed by the crews who average throwing the most flags in the league. This week, they'll get the opposite.

On Wednesday the NFL announced this week's referee assignments. For the Patriots' game against the Atlanta Falcons they'll be getting the crew led by Brad Allen. Through eight weeks Allen's crew has averaged 13.83 flags thrown per game, which is the fewest of any crew in the league this year.

For comparison, last week's Patriots game had the crew led by Alex Moore. Moore's crew entered the week throwing the most flags in the NFL, at 21.86 per game. However, they ended up throwing just 12 in that one.

Neither the Patriots nor Falcons have had Allen work one of their games yet this year. Allen worked one Patriots game last year - their 24-21 Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He hasn't worked a Falcons game since 2023.

Whether the crew flags more or fewer flags than usual, teams often prepare for the trends of the crew they'll have that week. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel discussed what goes into that on Wednesday.

"We remind them of some things, and maybe, whether it was last week with a crew who called a lot of line of scrimmage penalties and the things we talked about on Wednesday, starting early on about making sure that the receivers are checking, that they're looking over, they're looking at the foot. That the defensive linemen, if you think you're close, back up," Vrabel explained. "We talk about those things...it’s more reminders and about play style, things that we have to do and what their mechanics are."