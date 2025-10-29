LISTEN LIVE

Patriots continue running back shuffle with latest roster moves

The New England Patriots added running back Terrell Jennings to their active roster and D’Ernest Johnson to their practice squad.

Alex Barth
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - AUGUST 23: D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Baltimore Ravens runs to the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – AUGUST 23: D’Ernest Johnson #30 of the Baltimore Ravens runs to the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Ever since Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending injury, the New England Patriots have gone week-to-week with their third running back spot. Terrell Jennings had been elevated from the practice squad the last three weeks, but last week ran out of elevations for the season.

In order to keep Jennings in that spot, the Patriots signed him to the active roster on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel had hinted at that move earlier in the week.

Jennings, 24, signed with the Patriots as a UDFA out of Florida A&M last year and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He appeared in three games as a practice squad elevation, carrying the ball 13 times for 33 yards.

This past summer Jennings was waived during final roster cuts than re-signed to the practice squad. In his first three games this year he had seven carries for 33 yards.

The Patriots had an open spot to sign Jennings after making a pair of trades on Tuesday night. They've now filled both roster spots, following the reported signing of safety John Saunders Jr. off the Dolphins practice squad.

To fill Jennings' spot on the practice squad the Patriots brought in another running back. They signed veteran D'Ernest Johnson, who was released off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on Tuesday, and quickly agreed to join the Patriots.

Johnson, 29, wasn't drafted out of USF in 2018. In 2019 he played for the Orlando Apollos of the AAF, and his performance put him on NFL teams' radar. He's since played for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, and had a stint on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad earlier this year before joining the Cardinals.

In total Johnson has appeared in 96 NFL games, with 215 carries for 989 yards and three touchdowns. He's also caught 53 passes for 465 yards.

With this signing the Patriots have now added three running backs to their practice squad this week. The team signed Rushawn Baker and Jonathan Ward on Tuesday.

The Patriots' active roster and practice squad are both now once again full.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown with Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
NFLFalcons start week with injury updates to key offensive playersAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 5: Keion White #99 of the New England Patriots lines-up against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
NFLThere’s more to the Keion White trade than a simple pick swapAlex Barth
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during a game. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)
NFLThe Patriots basically tore up Kyle Dugger’s contract and ate the moneyMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect