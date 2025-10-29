Mike Lombardi Exposed: Pablo Torre gets back to work

Mike Lombardi exposed? Those three words are all the Toucher & Hardy show needs to hear to give our undivided attention.

That attention once again turns to the great investigative journalist Pablo Torre. Just last week, we had Pablo on the show to discuss the episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out where he focuses on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson getting caught on a hot mic.

This time around, it's Bill's other confidant in the spotlight. UNC Football GM Mike Lombardi has made his name off the Belichick name and legacy. But Bill isn't the only football genius Lombardi has ridden the coattails of. And coattail riding is putting it nicely.

Mike Lombardi Exposed

Putting it bluntly, Lombardi is an exaggerator at best and a liar at worst. That becomes evident as Pablo Torre and episode cohost David Fleming dig into Lombardi's sketchy resume. For a guy who claims three Super Bowls, Lombardi sure hasn't done much.