Jaylen Brown reappears on Celtics injury report

Oct 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) smiles during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown was listed as probable on the Celtics’ latest injury report, a clear sign he is trending toward playing against the Cavaliers.

Despite surfacing on the Celtics’ injury report after he suffered a hamstring injury in their preseason finale, Brown has yet to miss a game at the outset of the season. He has showcased his explosive play style — even though he is dealing with an injury that usually limits such a performance — by averaging 26.0 points per game on a 50.0 percent clip from the floor with 5.8 rebounds per outing. Brown, who discussed improving his playmaking ability this offseason, is recording 3.8 assists per game, a slight dip from his career-best 4.5 assist average a season ago.

After playing in at least 35 or more minutes in each of the Celtics’ first three losses of the season, Brown appeared in 24 minutes in a 122-90 win over the Pelicans. He took a season-low nine shots, but he was efficient by hitting five of his attempts to score 15 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds while dishing out four assists.

With Brown appearing on the injury report and seeing limited time in New Orleans, does that make it more difficult to find the correct rotations with a slew of new players?

“I think it’s the opposite,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said on Zolak and Bertrand. “I think it's a standard of, 'Hey, regardless of who's out there, we've got to play to this level of competitiveness. This level of toughness, and also this level of execution.' And the more guys we can get doing that, the more versatile we could be throughout the season.”

The Cavaliers are expected to contend for a berth in the NBA Finals, currently sitting at a 3-1 mark through the first week of the NBA calendar. They lost by eight points to the Knicks — the same team that destroyed the Celtics a week earlier — on Opening Night and secured a 116-95 win over the Pistons, who defeated the Celtics Sunday.