Inside the numbers: Patriots offense leads NFL in multiple categories in Week 8

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts to the win after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots earned their fifth consecutive win, defeating the Browns, 32-13, to improve to 6-2 on the season. It is their longest winning streak since they captured seven consecutive victories in 2021.

MAYE-VP?

Drake Maye is having a spectacular season.

Extremely. Impressive.

The sophomore signal-caller posted his seventh consecutive outing with a 100-plus passer rating. He is one shy of tying Tom Brady’s eight-game franchise record, which he did twice in 2007 and 2010, per the Patriots. Maye is an elite company, which includes Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Lamar Jackson in addition to Brady.

Rodgers, Brady and Jackson each won the NFL’s MVP award in every season they reached the feat in, including twice by Brady and Rodgers. Manning did so in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005, winning the NFL MVP only in 2004.

Maye’s 10.8 completion percentage over expected — a stat that takes into account the difficulty of each throw compared with a quarterback's regular completion percentage — leads the NFL. Sam Darnold, the only quarterback close to Maye’s completion percentage over expected, is in second place with an 8.0 mark. Perhaps what is most impressive is Maye is accomplishing this while being one of the most sack-prone quarterbacks, as his 28 sacks is the second-most behind Cam Ward and the Titans’ 34 sacks.

Third quarter scoring success

A key to the Patriots’ win streak has been its ability to pull ahead in the third quarter, limiting opponents scores while finding the end zone on offense. They are fourth in the NFL in third-quarter points per contest (7.5) and have scored the most over the previous three games (12.7), a full point ahead of second-place Buffalo.

New England’s defense has aided in its increased lead, allowing the third fewest third-quarter points (2.9) per game. It is tied for first place with the Chiefs for a scoreless third quarter over its previous three games.

Although they settle into games fittingly, the Patriots’ defense has failed to limit its opposition’s first-quarter production by allowing 5.4 points in the opening 15 minutes, ranking 24th in the NFL.

Boutte finding success

Helping Maye through the Patriots’ aerial attack is Kayshon Boutte, who is no tied for fifth in the NFL with his five touchdown catches. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dallas Goedert are tied for the most touchdown receptions with 10 total. Additionally, Boutte’s 18.7 yards per reception is the second-highest mark in the league.