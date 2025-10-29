Falcons start week with injury updates to key offensive players

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown with Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Last week the Atlanta Falcons' offense was far from full strength, missing two key players in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London. Heading into this week's matchup with the New England Patriots, it sounds like both are trending in the right direction to start the week, based on comments from head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday.

"I feel really good about it," Morris said when asked about Penix, who he still labeled as 'day-to-day' as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee. "Michael is in the building and in meetings. We’ll find out how he does in walkthrough."

A first-round pick last year, this is Penix's first full year as a starter. He went 3-3 over the first six games, throwing for 1,409 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.

With Penix out, the Falcons turned to veteran backup Kirk Cousins last week against the Miami Dolphins. In his first start of the year Cousins completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 173 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 34-10 loss.

As for London, he's dealing with a hip injury. "Drake is in the building, feels good, planning on practicing," Morris said, adding that the 24-year-old wide receiver "feels better than he did last week."

Last week was London's first missed game of the year. Over the first six games he caught 38 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a 10-catch, 158-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football earlier this month.

In addition to their offensive questions, Atlanta has some key players on defense banged up as well. Rookie first round pick linebacker Jalon Walker and rookie safety Billy Bowman missed last week's game as well.