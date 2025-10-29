LISTEN LIVE

Falcons start week with injury updates to key offensive players

Injury updates from the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their visit to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Alex Barth
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown with Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown with Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Last week the Atlanta Falcons' offense was far from full strength, missing two key players in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London. Heading into this week's matchup with the New England Patriots, it sounds like both are trending in the right direction to start the week, based on comments from head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday.

"I feel really good about it," Morris said when asked about Penix, who he still labeled as 'day-to-day' as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee. "Michael is in the building and in meetings. We’ll find out how he does in walkthrough."

A first-round pick last year, this is Penix's first full year as a starter. He went 3-3 over the first six games, throwing for 1,409 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.

With Penix out, the Falcons turned to veteran backup Kirk Cousins last week against the Miami Dolphins. In his first start of the year Cousins completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 173 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 34-10 loss.

As for London, he's dealing with a hip injury. "Drake is in the building, feels good, planning on practicing," Morris said, adding that the 24-year-old wide receiver "feels better than he did last week."

Last week was London's first missed game of the year. Over the first six games he caught 38 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a 10-catch, 158-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football earlier this month.

In addition to their offensive questions, Atlanta has some key players on defense banged up as well. Rookie first round pick linebacker Jalon Walker and rookie safety Billy Bowman missed last week's game as well.

Updates on all of those players will come Wednesday afternoon, when both teams release their first injury reports of the week.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 5: Keion White #99 of the New England Patriots lines-up against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
NFLThere’s more to the Keion White trade than a simple pick swapAlex Barth
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during a game. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)
NFLThe Patriots basically tore up Kyle Dugger’s contract and ate the moneyMatt Dolloff
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: John Saunders Jr. #35 of the Miami Dolphins intercepts a pass intended for Chandler Brayboy #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of a NFL Preseason 2025 game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots quickly fill one roster spot opened in Tuesday night tradesAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect