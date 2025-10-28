The Celtics first win could end up being their only win for awhile

The Celtics first win of the 2025-2025 season finally came on the road, four games into the season. This is not a good thing.

Expectations were low coming into October. Jayson Tatum will be MIA for the foreseeable future as he rehabs his Achilles injury. And the team is now without Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The fact that it took them four games to win one is still alarming, however.

Thank heavens for the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. The Celtics turned up the heat in the fourth quarter Monday night en route to a 122-90 blowout win in the Big Easy. For more on that, dig into the Sports Hub's five takeaways here. We're the radio home of the Cs, of course.

Celtics First Win

Here's the problem, though. That win might be the last one fans get to celebrate for a little bit. As you probably noticed in the clip above, Jay King of The Athletic joined the show this morning. He's of the mind that the Celtics could go from 1-4 to 1-6 pretty quick.