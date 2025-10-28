Patriots trade Keion White to 49ers

Keion White has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Patriots also had to trade a seventh-rounder to the 49ers.

White had an impressive 2024 season, posting five sacks, 31 solo tackles and two forced fumbles in 17 games played. His play earned him a career-high 13 starts in his second professional season

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Patriots, White recorded a sack and 12 solo tackles in 16 games as a rookie. His success through his first two seasons did not translate to head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, struggling to find a role with a new-look organization around him.

White played in five of the Patriots' eight games in 2025, appearing on the injury report for an illness and an elbow injury. He was a healthy scratch from the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Browns.

The 49ers have recently acquired a slew of former Patriots players, including Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne.