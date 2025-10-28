Patriots trade Keion White to 49ers
Keion White has been traded to the 49ers for a late-round draft pick, according to a report.
Keion White has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Patriots also had to trade a seventh-rounder to the 49ers.
White had an impressive 2024 season, posting five sacks, 31 solo tackles and two forced fumbles in 17 games played. His play earned him a career-high 13 starts in his second professional season
A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Patriots, White recorded a sack and 12 solo tackles in 16 games as a rookie. His success through his first two seasons did not translate to head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, struggling to find a role with a new-look organization around him.
White played in five of the Patriots' eight games in 2025, appearing on the injury report for an illness and an elbow injury. He was a healthy scratch from the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Browns.
The 49ers have recently acquired a slew of former Patriots players, including Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne.
Hindered by injuries throughout the start of the 2025 season, San Francisco has been searching for an answer at edge rusher to bolster its defensive core, which has been decimated by injuries. Edge rusher Nick Bosa is out for the season with a torn ACL and linebacker Fred Warner is out for the season with an ankle injury.