Patriots quickly fill one roster spot opened in Tuesday night trades

After trading away two players on Tuesday, the New England Patriots filled one of their open roster spots by signing safety John Saunders.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: John Saunders Jr. #35 of the Miami Dolphins intercepts a pass intended for Chandler Brayboy #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of a NFL Preseason 2025 game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 23: John Saunders Jr. #35 of the Miami Dolphins intercepts a pass intended for Chandler Brayboy #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of a NFL Preseason 2025 game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The New England Patriots opened up two roster spots on Tuesday night when they traded away Keion White and Kyle Dugger. One roster spot was filled very quickly, with ESPN's Mike Reiss reporting that the team has signed safety John Saunders Jr. off of the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

Saunders entered the NFL as a UDFA with the Dolphins this past spring. While he didn't end up getting drafted, the Patriots did host him for a pre-draft visit according to Reiss.

In college Saunders was a highly-productive coverage safety. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety played in 49 games over five years between Miami (OH) and then Ole Miss, recording 11 interceptions and 25 pass breakups. Saunders recorded an interception in the preseason this summer with Miami, but has not played in any regular season NFL games to this point.

With the Patriots Saunders adds needed safety depth following the team trading away Dugger. Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson sit at the top of the depth chart, but prior to this signing Dell Pettus was the only other full-time safety on the active roster. The team also has primary special teamer Brenden Schooler on the 53-man roster, and Richie Grant on the practice squad.

After signing Saunders, the Patriots still have one open spot on the active roster. Head coach Mike Vrabel hinted earlier this week that practice squad running back Terrell Jennings could be signed to the active roster now that he's out of practice squad elevations, but the team has depth needs on the edge as well after trading away White.

New England Patriots
