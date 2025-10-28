LISTEN LIVE

Patriots reportedly add new running back, work out 2 receivers

The Pats hosted several free-agent skill players, and have reportedly signed one of them.

Matt Dolloff
Jonathan Ward #23 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown during a preseason game against the New England Patriots. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The Patriots worked out multiple free-agent running backs Monday, and a new report indicates that one of them is joining the team.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing running back Jonathan Ward. He is presumably joining the practice squad, as a spot opened up after the Tennessee Titans signed edge rusher Truman Jones away from New England. This move comes after the Patriots also ran out of roster elevations for fellow running back Terrell Jennings, who has seen the field over the last two games in the wake of a season-ending injury to Antonio Gibson.

The Pats will have to sign Jennings to the 53-man roster in order to play him again, which would require a corresponding cut. Ward would represent Jennings' replacement on the practice squad. A veteran of five NFL seasons, Ward most recently played in NFL games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season, and spent the 2025 preseason with the New York Giants. Ward has familiarity with Mike Vrabel, having played two seasons under the Patriots head coach in Tennessee. He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Ward, 28, has carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards in 46 career games, a 4.1-yard average.

Ward, who stands at 6 feet and 202 pounds, could give the Pats a big-bodied option in the run game. But realistically, this move is a harbinger of the team ultimately signing Jennings to the main roster, and making Ward their new No. 4 back.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots also had the following free agents in for workouts Monday: wide receivers Eli Pancol and Roc Taylor, running backs Rushawn Baker and Jordan Waters, and defensive backs Jalen Kimber and Joshua Pickett.

Stay tuned for the next move on the Pats roster, likely involving Jennings and someone at the end of the depth charts.

Jonathan WardNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
