Patriots reportedly add new running back, work out 2 receivers

The Patriots worked out multiple free-agent running backs Monday, and a new report indicates that one of them is joining the team.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing running back Jonathan Ward. He is presumably joining the practice squad, as a spot opened up after the Tennessee Titans signed edge rusher Truman Jones away from New England. This move comes after the Patriots also ran out of roster elevations for fellow running back Terrell Jennings, who has seen the field over the last two games in the wake of a season-ending injury to Antonio Gibson.

The Pats will have to sign Jennings to the 53-man roster in order to play him again, which would require a corresponding cut. Ward would represent Jennings' replacement on the practice squad. A veteran of five NFL seasons, Ward most recently played in NFL games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season, and spent the 2025 preseason with the New York Giants. Ward has familiarity with Mike Vrabel, having played two seasons under the Patriots head coach in Tennessee. He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Ward, 28, has carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards in 46 career games, a 4.1-yard average.

Ward, who stands at 6 feet and 202 pounds, could give the Pats a big-bodied option in the run game. But realistically, this move is a harbinger of the team ultimately signing Jennings to the main roster, and making Ward their new No. 4 back.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots also had the following free agents in for workouts Monday: wide receivers Eli Pancol and Roc Taylor, running backs Rushawn Baker and Jordan Waters, and defensive backs Jalen Kimber and Joshua Pickett.