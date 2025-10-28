LISTEN LIVE

Patriots continue moving off former defensive starters with Kyle Dugger trade

In their second trade of the day, the New England Patriots have traded safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex Barth
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) at a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) at a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots made their first move of the 2025 NFL trade deadline season when they dealt edge rusher Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday evening. They didn't keep fans waiting for their second move either - as they followed that trade by sending safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the Dugger trade. Just like with White it's a pick-swap deal, with the Patriots getting a 2026 sixth-round pick for Dugger and a 2026 seventh. The Patriots entered the day with two sixth-round and two seventh-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and now have four sixth-round picks.

That should give them increased flexibility as they look to add ahead of the trade deadline, and additions will now be needed with the team thin at both safety and edge rusher. They also likely will need to add a running back to the active roster, with only two players currently on the roster at the position.

Dugger, 29, was the Patriots' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, in the second round out of Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne. He became a full-time starter in his second NFL season becoming a core part of the Patriots' defense.

After he had a career year in 2023 the Patriots signed Dugger to a four-year, $58 million contract extension, and he was named a captain for 2024. However, battling injuries his production dipped and he missed a career-high four games.

Dugger saw his role continue to shrink throughout training camp this past summer. He looked like a potential cut candidate but the Patriots ended up moving on from Jabrill Peppers (who is also now on the Steelers). Still, Dugger played just 38.8% of the team's defensive snaps before this trade.

In total Dugger appeared in 81 games over five-plus years for the Patriots. He made 441 tackles, with 25 going for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In coverage he had 24 pass breakups and nine interceptions, although he hasn't had one since 2023.

With White and Dugger now both no longer with the team, the Patriots have two open roster spots and needs to fill. The team has a week to continue to work the trade market, with the NFL trade deadline hitting at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Patriots trade Keion White to 49ers
NFLPatriots trade Keion White to 49ersJake Seymour
Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 8?
NFLEx-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 8?Jake Seymour
4 Patriots trade deadline needs to watch with one week to go
NFL4 Patriots trade deadline needs to watch with one week to goAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect