Patriots continue moving off former defensive starters with Kyle Dugger trade

The New England Patriots made their first move of the 2025 NFL trade deadline season when they dealt edge rusher Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday evening. They didn't keep fans waiting for their second move either - as they followed that trade by sending safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the Dugger trade. Just like with White it's a pick-swap deal, with the Patriots getting a 2026 sixth-round pick for Dugger and a 2026 seventh. The Patriots entered the day with two sixth-round and two seventh-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and now have four sixth-round picks.

That should give them increased flexibility as they look to add ahead of the trade deadline, and additions will now be needed with the team thin at both safety and edge rusher. They also likely will need to add a running back to the active roster, with only two players currently on the roster at the position.

Dugger, 29, was the Patriots' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, in the second round out of Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne. He became a full-time starter in his second NFL season becoming a core part of the Patriots' defense.

After he had a career year in 2023 the Patriots signed Dugger to a four-year, $58 million contract extension, and he was named a captain for 2024. However, battling injuries his production dipped and he missed a career-high four games.

Dugger saw his role continue to shrink throughout training camp this past summer. He looked like a potential cut candidate but the Patriots ended up moving on from Jabrill Peppers (who is also now on the Steelers). Still, Dugger played just 38.8% of the team's defensive snaps before this trade.

In total Dugger appeared in 81 games over five-plus years for the Patriots. He made 441 tackles, with 25 going for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In coverage he had 24 pass breakups and nine interceptions, although he hasn't had one since 2023.