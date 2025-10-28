Patriots lock up Marcus Jones amid standout season

Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during a game against the New Orleans Saints. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Marcus Jones has taken his game to another level under Mike Vrabel, and the New England Patriots are rewarding him for it.

As reported Tuesday by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Pats have agreed to a three-year extension with Jones. A 2022 third-round pick out of Houston, Jones was in the middle of the final year of his rookie contract. He's now under contract through 2028.

As of this writing, specific terms of Jones' contract have yet to be reported beyond the three-year length. Jones, 27, has played in all eight games for the Patriots in 2025 with five starts, and has already broken up nine passes, one short of his career-best total for a single season. He's also made two interceptions and a sack while playing 76% of defensive snaps, which would also be a new career-high. In addition, his 36 total tackles are pacing to set a new high mark. And on top of emerging as a defensive standout for Vrabel's new-look unit, Jones remains arguably the NFL's most dangerous punt returner, leading the league with 21.6 yards per return. He's one of only six players to return a punt for a touchdown so far.

Jones is even earning high marks among the advanced analytics crowd. Entering Week 9, he ranks sixth among all cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps in the slot with a 70.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. His 80.6 passer rating allowed ranks 37th among all cornerbacks across the league. Jones is PFF's highest-graded punt returner with an elite 91.3.