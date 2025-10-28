Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 8?

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 8.

QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones made his fourth consecutive start for the 49ers in place of an injured Brock Purdy. The former Patriots first-round pick completed 19 of his 32 passes — one of which was intercepted — for 193 yards, setting a season-low 59.4 completion percentage. Jones did finish with two touchdown throws as the 49ers lost 26-15 at Houston.

QB Joe Milton

Taken in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots, Joe Milton was traded to the Cowboys in April for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Milton made his second appearance of the season in Dallas’ 44-24 defeat to the Broncos, replacing starter Dak Prescott with seven minutes to play. It was the second time this year that Milton replaced Prescott late in a game that was already decided.

In his limited playing time, Milton completed three of his four passes for 58 yards. His highlight play was a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert, who was running toward a back corner pylon.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne did not provide much help to Jones in the 49ers’ loss to the Texans, catching three balls for 44 yards without a touchdown. Bourne, who was released by the Patriots in August, has become one of San Francisco’s most productive wide receivers this season with 429 receiving yards, the second most behind Christian McCaffrey’s 559 receiving yards.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster posted 29 yards on two catches, one of which was a 24-yard reception, in the Chiefs’ 28-7 win over the Commanders on Monday Night Football. He was much more productive than his fellow former Patriot Tyquan Thornton, who did not receive a single target in the game.

K Parker Romo

Parker Romo split the uprights from 45 yards out, bringing the Falcons within four points early against the Dolphins.

Key word there being early.