Bruins appear set for big backend boost vs. Isles

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 10: Charlie McAvoy #73 and Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins talk during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 10, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fresh off their worst loss of the season Monday night in Ottawa, the Bruins appear in line to get a big boost to their lineup Tuesday, with Hampus Lindholm officially activated off the injured reserve.

Lindholm, who was placed on the injured reserve on Sunday, was eligible to come off the shelf at any point due to his move to the injured reserve being retroactive to when the injury first occurred (Oct. 9).

In and out of the lineup this season, Lindholm's expected return to action comes after five straight absences, and with Lindholm out of action for eight of the last nine contests for the Bruins. Lindholm's last appearance came in the Black and Gold's 4-1 loss to the Avs back on Oct. 18. In that contest, Lindholm logged a minus-2 rating with three blocks in 20:44 of time on ice.

Speaking about Lindholm this past weekend, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm described Lindholm's health as a truly day-to-day injury situation, and preached patience (for better or worse) when it came to his availability.

“We look at it every day, so we’re not really kidding," Sturm said of Lindholm's game-time decision status this past Saturday. "But again, both sides need to feel comfortable. So we thought another day or two, I don’t know, see how it goes. Sometimes it feels good and sometimes it’s not there yet."

If Lindholm is well enough to be activated off the injured reserve, it would seemingly mean that he's finally well enough to rejoin the lineup.

In action for three games, Lindholm has recorded two shots on goal and six blocks, along with a minus-3 rating, in just over 45 minutes of total time on ice.

With Lindholm activated off the IR, the Bruins' corresponding move came with Michael Callahan reassigned to AHL Providence. Callahan had three hits, six blocks, and two shots on goal in his latest three-game run with the Bruins.

If Lindholm is unable to go tonight for whatever reason, the Bruins do have a backup option on deck even with Callahan demoted, with Jonathan Aspirot still with the club as the club's seventh defenseman.