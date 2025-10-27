LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Why can’t the Bruins make any changes?

Matt & Ty return with a new episode focused on the Bruins’ recent troubles, fresh trade rumors, and more. They start off with some extended banter on NHL awards, movies,…

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Matt & Ty return with a new episode focused on the Bruins' recent troubles, fresh trade rumors, and more. They start off with some extended banter on NHL awards, movies, streaming services, and other topics on their mind, before really diving into the Bruins about halfway through. Timestamps below.

2:47 -- Weird hockey awards.

5:43 -- Naming old athletes.

14:27 -- Movie and TV talk.

25:22 -- Discussing the Bruins' recent games, what worked and what didn't, and what is sustainable

38:50 -- Dissecting Marco Sturm's recent comments on the roster and whether the Bruins may need to play guys to pump up their trade value.

45:19 -- Pavel Zacha has come up in recent trade rumors.

56:32 -- The latest on Hampus Lindholm's injury and his move to injured reserve.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
