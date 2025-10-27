Sports Hub Underground: Why can’t the Bruins make any changes?
Matt & Ty return with a new episode focused on the Bruins’ recent troubles, fresh trade rumors, and more. They start off with some extended banter on NHL awards, movies,…
Matt & Ty return with a new episode focused on the Bruins' recent troubles, fresh trade rumors, and more. They start off with some extended banter on NHL awards, movies, streaming services, and other topics on their mind, before really diving into the Bruins about halfway through. Timestamps below.
2:47 -- Weird hockey awards.
5:43 -- Naming old athletes.
14:27 -- Movie and TV talk.
25:22 -- Discussing the Bruins' recent games, what worked and what didn't, and what is sustainable
38:50 -- Dissecting Marco Sturm's recent comments on the roster and whether the Bruins may need to play guys to pump up their trade value.
45:19 -- Pavel Zacha has come up in recent trade rumors.
56:32 -- The latest on Hampus Lindholm's injury and his move to injured reserve.
Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts: