LISTEN LIVE

Pats Week 8 win brings a different energy to Gillette

The team brought back an old tradition, too.

Adam 12

The Pats Week 8 win 32-13 over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette stadium was their fifth straight, improving their record to 6-2.

It was a week of firsts in Foxborough. Drake Maye had three touchdowns in the third quarter. For the first time in over two decades, player introductions were incorporated into the pregame. There was another important first elsewhere in the league, too.

In Cincinnati, The New York Jets won their first game of the season, beating the Bengals 39-38. This is important because our own Fred Toucher was in the Queen City to witness the win firsthand. It's a shame he wasn't able to get back to Boston in time for today's show.

Pats Week 8: 5 Straight

In lieu of a Freddy T/NYJ victory lap, listeners were treated to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald filling in this morning. Andrew joined Hardy and Jon Wallach in recapping the game and handicapping this much-improved team's playoff hopes.

The trio welcomed Mike Reiss of ESPN into the fold for his weekly hit at 7:25. Yes, Reiss heard the "MVP" chants from the home crowd, even if Drake May didn't. Get his takeaways below, then head over to the Sports Hub Patriots page for more coverage.

cleveland brownsDrake MayeNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)
NFLVrabel addresses Patriots’ disciplinary action against Christian BarmoreMatt Dolloff
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) enters the field prior to the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots debut new individual player introductions at Gillette StadiumAlex Barth
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
NFL7 takeaways from the Patriots’ second half surge win over the BrownsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect