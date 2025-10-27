Pats Week 8 win brings a different energy to Gillette

The Pats Week 8 win 32-13 over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette stadium was their fifth straight, improving their record to 6-2.

It was a week of firsts in Foxborough. Drake Maye had three touchdowns in the third quarter. For the first time in over two decades, player introductions were incorporated into the pregame. There was another important first elsewhere in the league, too.

In Cincinnati, The New York Jets won their first game of the season, beating the Bengals 39-38. This is important because our own Fred Toucher was in the Queen City to witness the win firsthand. It's a shame he wasn't able to get back to Boston in time for today's show.

Pats Week 8: 5 Straight

In lieu of a Freddy T/NYJ victory lap, listeners were treated to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald filling in this morning. Andrew joined Hardy and Jon Wallach in recapping the game and handicapping this much-improved team's playoff hopes.