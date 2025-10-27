Patriots Mailbag: Rolling into the NFL trade deadline

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

After their 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the New England Patriots are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the month of November. That has fans looking ahead.

Looking ahead includes both upcoming games, as well as the NFL trade deadline. Teams have until next Tuesday Nov. 4 at 4p.m. to make trades, and the Patriots are in position to be buyers.

We'll get into questions about both in this week's Patriots Mailbag. Let's get started...

The slow starts are still a part of this team's story, even knowing the final results. If they are indeed playing a more 'feel-it-out' style against lesser opponents and prove they can turn it on from the jump when they start facing better teams, then it will become less of a question. However, spotting a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who they play in two weeks - an early lead isn't going to be sustainable.

That's not to punish something they haven't done, either. Maybe they will get the slow starts figured out by the time that game rolls around. But, at a certain point to hit the next level the Patriots are going to have to show they can play a full 60-minute game.

Can it be? Yes. There just has to be 12 days notice, so a decision had to be made by this Tuesday (Oct. 28).

Will it be flexed? That's another conversation. While it's certainly the kind of matchup that deserves primetime attention, the same can be said about the currently-scheduled Sunday Night Football game that week which is the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers at the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers' loss to the Packers may make it more likely that game gets flexed, but it's not a guarantee the league would move a potential playoff preview.

What could also happen is the game getting flexed into a Sunday afternoon 'Game of the Week' slot. There are only three games currently scheduled for the late window that week - Rams-49ers, Lions-Commanders, and Cardinals-Seahawks.

It's a little bit of both. I'm not sure how many people said the Patriots' supporting cast was quite 'bottom three' once Stefon Diggs signed, but the consensus on the group definitely wasn't as positive as it was now. Some of that is Drake Maye helping players make plays but some of it is also the natural growth of young players, and the team putting them in places to succeed. The main example of this is Kayshon Boutte, who is thriving in the 'X' receiver role after moving around more last year.

Boutte is definitely turning the corner and at 23 years old still has room to grow. That being said, his style to me translates best as a high-level secondary option to a player like Stefon Diggs (who leads the Patriots in catches and yards). That's because he's at his best when he's used as more of a big play threat than a high-volume target. Outside of a few exceptions who are among the elite of the eltie in the league, those players tend to have more success when they're paired with another receiver than can be a constant threat in the short and intermediate parts of the field.

Could he get by as a team's leading wide receiver? He might get to that point if he continues on this trajectory. But having him as more of a 1B would be the best case to maximize his skills and the rest of the offense.

Tyler Lockett signed with the Las Vegas Raiders Monday morning, so he's no longer available. Even if he had been though, I don't think he would be a logical target for the Patriots. The 33-year-old struggled to carve out a role on a bad Titans team before being released. Meanwhile, the Patriots still have two rookie receivers they still haven't truly gotten involved yet in Kyle Williams and Efton Chism. It'd make more sense to get the kids experience and find out what they can do, rather than bank on what Lockett is able to do at this point in his career.

Let's be realistic about the trade deadline. This time of year, it's incredibly rare and incredibly expensive to add instant difference-making players. Even starting caliber players who are on the block end up staying more than they get moved. The goal it to add depth and maybe find a rotational player for a specific role.

Along those lines, realistic needs the Patriots can fill in the next week include running back, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback, and safety. Another sneaky need the team has that could overlap with a number of those positions is kick returner (with Henderson starting to get going running the football, the team may want to take that responsibility off his plate).

Will the Patriots act on any of that? This new staff has been aggressive when it comes to roster management so in my personal opinion I wouldn't be surprised to see a move or two between now and the deadline. However I think they'll be more depth moves, and not the splash some fans may be looking for.

Albert Breer reported at the start of last week that the Patriots are going to be looking for more long-term help at the trade deadline than rentals. Along those lines, players who are towards the end of their rookie contracts would make the most sense. Boye Mafe, 26, would fit that description. Would the Seahawks move him at 5-2 is another question, but he's an honorable mention on ESPN's list of 'top 25 players who could move' at the trade deadline. Other young edge rushers on the list include Azeez Ojulari of the Eagles, Arden Key of the Titans, and Arnold Ebiketie of the Falcons.