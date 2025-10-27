LISTEN LIVE

Patriots lose practice squad linebacker to Titans

Linebacker Truman Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, joining them from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

Alex Barth
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Truman Jones (54) warms up as head coach Mike Vrabel watches during day one of training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Truman Jones (54) warms up as head coach Mike Vrabel watches during day one of training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of Mike Vrabel's "favorite" players is joining his former team. On Monday linebacker Truman Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans off of the New England Patriots' practice squad. Jones' agency was the first to share the news on social media.

"I'm not supposed to have favorites, but I would say that Truman's close to the list if I had one," Vrabel told reporters two weeks ago when Jones was elevated to the Patriots' roster for a game. "He's an extremely hard worker. I would say that every time we have a show player of the week on the [defense] or special teams, I would say that he's probably been one of those two, if not both, throughout the year. He's done a nice job. He prepares as a starter each and every week. I just think he's continuing to develop, and we would be comfortable if we had to play him."

Jones was elevated that one time for the Patriots this year, playing exclusively on special teams against the Tennessee Titans. He also appeared in one game for the Patriots last year after spending time on the practice squad.

The Patriots first signed Jones to their practice squad late in the 2024 season. He entered the NFL in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA out of Harvard.

With Jones heading to Tennessee, the Patriots now have an open spot on their practice squad. More changes could be coming to the practice squad this week with Vrabel teasing earlier in the day that the team will be adding running back Terrell Jennings to the active roster after he ran out of practice squad elevations last week.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Rolling into the NFL trade deadlineAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups prior to the game =NE at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
NFLMyles Garrett raves about Patriots’ core young players after big gameAlex Barth
Pats Week 8 win: Jaylinn Hawkins #21 of the New England Patriots celebrates an interception against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPats Week 8 win brings a different energy to GilletteAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect