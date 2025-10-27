Patriots lose practice squad linebacker to Titans

One of Mike Vrabel's "favorite" players is joining his former team. On Monday linebacker Truman Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans off of the New England Patriots' practice squad. Jones' agency was the first to share the news on social media.

"I'm not supposed to have favorites, but I would say that Truman's close to the list if I had one," Vrabel told reporters two weeks ago when Jones was elevated to the Patriots' roster for a game. "He's an extremely hard worker. I would say that every time we have a show player of the week on the [defense] or special teams, I would say that he's probably been one of those two, if not both, throughout the year. He's done a nice job. He prepares as a starter each and every week. I just think he's continuing to develop, and we would be comfortable if we had to play him."

Jones was elevated that one time for the Patriots this year, playing exclusively on special teams against the Tennessee Titans. He also appeared in one game for the Patriots last year after spending time on the practice squad.

The Patriots first signed Jones to their practice squad late in the 2024 season. He entered the NFL in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA out of Harvard.