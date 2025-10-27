LISTEN LIVE

Myles Garrett raves about Patriots’ core young players after big game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seemingly came away very impressed with Drake Maye and Will Campbell after Sunday’s game.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups prior to the game =NE at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups prior to the game =NE at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got a chance to get well-acquainted with two of the New England Patriots' young core offensive players on Sunday. Garrett spent most of the game lined up opposite rookie left tackle Will Campbell, trying to get to second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

As long as he was in the game, Garrett showed both players what it's like to face a future Hall of Fame talent. In one of the best performances of his career Garrett collected a career-high five sacks on seven pressures.

Despite having the kind of performance that would typically take a game over, Garrett still came up on the losing end as the Browns fell 32-13.

"I would throw the whole performance away for a win," Garrett told reporters after the game.

After getting beat in a game where he was maybe the best player on the field, Garrett recognized the performance and growth of some of the Patriots' younger players. That included some very complimentary thoughts on Maye.

"I think he is a great human being. I think he is good quarterback who is soon to be a great quarterback," Garrett said. "I like how he’s grown. It’s nice to be a part of his journey. Hate to be on this end of it, but it’s nice to see how he’s leading his team. He’s helped them rebuild into what they are now. So, in a way, I’m proud of him, and I’m happy to see his success."

That's very high praise from Garrett after having faced Maye just one time, and makes it sound like he's been following Maye's trajectory relatively closely. While Garrett himself likely won't be available anytime soon - he signed a four-year, $160 million extension this past offseason - it's a good indicator of how players around the league might view Maye and something to keep in mind when the offseason begins.

Garrett also talked about what it was like facing Campbell for the first time. Campbell was tabbed with two pressures and two sacks allowed against the Browns by PFF.

“I mean, he’s strong. You want to set the tempo and the pace of the game with power," he explained. "He was able to be pretty firm in his stance and keep me from knocking him back. Just trying to hit him with different looks, trying to keep him off guard."

Maye, Campbell, and the Patriots' offense gave Garrett plenty of reason to be impressed even with his big day. Against a defensive unit that has been one of the best in the NFL through the first half of the season they totaled 442 yards - the most the Browns have allowed in a game this year and their 32 points ranked second.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Pats Week 8 win: Jaylinn Hawkins #21 of the New England Patriots celebrates an interception against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPats Week 8 win brings a different energy to GilletteAdam 12
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)
NFLVrabel addresses Patriots’ disciplinary action against Christian BarmoreMatt Dolloff
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) enters the field prior to the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots debut new individual player introductions at Gillette StadiumAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect