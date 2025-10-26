LISTEN LIVE

Bruins make a Hampus Lindholm move ahead of trip to Ottawa

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has missed seven of the last eight games for Boston.

Ty Anderson
Oct 31, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) reacts against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

Oct 31, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) reacts against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Bruins have refused to say that injured defenseman Hampus Lindholm is anything more than 'day to day' for their club.

But Saturday vs. Colorado marked the fourth straight missed game for Lindholm, and his seventh absence in the last eight games overall. Speaking prior to the game, B's head coach Marco Sturm seemed to preach patience above all else.

“We look at it every day, so we’re not really kidding," Sturm said of Lindholm's game-time decision status that's lingered throughout his recovery. "But again, both sides need to feel comfortable. So we thought another day or two, I don’t know, see how it goes. Sometimes it feels good and sometimes it’s not there yet.

"So that’s why we all gotta be patient, unfortunately.”

But on Sunday, the Bruins did make a Lindholm-centric move, with the 6-foot-4 defenseman placed on injured reserve. Lindholm's move to the injured reserve, with the Bruins citing Oct. 9 as the injury date, freed up a roster spot for the B's.

And with a roster spot freed up, the Bruins recalled defenseman Jonathan Aspirot from AHL Providence for the club's one-game trek to Ottawa.

Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) looks pass during the first period of a preseason game against the New York Rangers. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Aspirot, who was Boston's final defensive cut from training camp, is a veteran of
297 AHL games between three different organizations since 2019, but has yet to appear in an NHL game in his pro career. 

The B's decision to recall Aspirot is the Black and Gold's second minor-league recall on the backend in the last week, with Franklin, Mass. native Michael Callahan recalled from Providence following a lower-body injury for Jordan Harris sustained in a loss to the Panthers this past Tuesday.

With Aspirot with the Big B's, Boston currently boasts a left-side depth chart featuring Nikita Zadorov, Mason Lohrei, and then Callahan and Aspirot.

boston bruinshampus lindholmJonathan Aspirot
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
