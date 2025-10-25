Practice squad elevation has former Patriots quarterback returning to Foxboro

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 04: Bailey Zappe #2 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New England Patriots fans will see a familiar face when they loss across the field at the Cleveland Browns' sideline on Sunday. After being elevated from the practice squad, Bailey Zappe will make his return to Gillette Stadium.

Zappe gets the elevation because backup Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a back injury. Sanders was added to the injury report on Saturday as questionable, so it's not clear yet if Zappe will be the backup or offer emergency depth behind Sanders and starter Dillon Gabriel - both rookies.

This is Zappe's first practice squad elevation of the year. He's been on Cleveland's practice squad since August, when he was signed after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs prior to final roster cuts. However, Zappe did spend time with the Browns during the 2024 season and made one start, which was his last NFL regular season action.

Prior to that, Zappe spent his first two NFL seasons in New England after the Patriots drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. Zappe made eight starts for the Patriots, first while Mac Jones was injured his rookie year and then replacing Jones as the starter at the end of the 2023 season. Zappe was released by the team during 2024 roster cuts at the end of training camp.

Along with Zappe, the Browns are elevating defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad. It's also Kamara's first game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are elevating running back Terrell Jennings and safety Richie Grant. This is the third elevation for Jennings, which means he's now hit his limit for the season. Grant's elevation comes as the Patriots are dealing with multiple injuries at safety, which includes Kyle Dugger being listed as questionable.