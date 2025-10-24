Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle announces retirement with Patriots

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Lawrence Guy #93 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Friday, New England Patriots Super Bowl winning defensive tackle Lawrence Guy announced his retirement from the NFL. He did so as a Patriot. Guy, 35, was on-hand at Gillette Stadium after deciding to hang up his cleats following 14 NFL seasons.

"I wanted to do it in New England because New England was my home," Guy said. "They always say the grass is greener on the other side - New England brought me in, they watered me. They let me grow. They made sure I was going to be the pinnacle of what I needed to be."

A seventh-round pick out of Arizona State in 2011, Guy began his NFL career with the Packers and bounced around the NFL as a rotational defensive tackle over his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, Colts, and Chargers. He caught on with the Baltimore Ravens playing a more regular role in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In the spring of 2017 Guy signed with the Patriots as a free agent on a four-year deal. He ended up spending seven years in New England as a fixture on the defensive line, starting 103 of the 110 games he played. Playing both tackle and end, Guy recorded 379 tackles, with 22 for a loss and 10.5 sacks.

Guy was a part of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII. Later, he was voted a team captain in 2020, and was named to the Patriots' All-2010s team.