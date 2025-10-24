LISTEN LIVE

Robert Kraft takes another step forward in Hall of Fame voting

The Patriots owner is one small step closer to Hall of Fame induction, while Bill Belichick also advances.

Ryan Garvin
Owner Robert Kraft speaks during the Tom Brady statue unveiling at Gillette Stadium. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Patriots chairman Robert Kraft has advanced to the next phase of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame voting.

Kraft, who was one of 32 initial nominees, has survived the first round of cuts, joining 20 other "Contributors" as voted on by the Hall’s voting committee, the Hall announced Friday. The next step in the process will reduce the candidates from 21 to nine. Kraft was one of the semifinalists for induction in 2025, but did not make the final cut. If voted into the Hall, Kraft would be the sixth owner to make it into Canton since 2000.

In 1992, James Orthwein purchased the Patriots with intent to move the team to St. Louis. Two years later, Kraft stopped the New England Patriots from becoming the St. Louis Stallions and bought the team for $175 million. In the 30-plus years that Kraft has owned the Patriots, the franchise has become one of the most valuable in sports, with an estimated valuation of over $9 billion. In 2000, Kraft traded for Bill Belichick after the head coach famously resigned from the New York Jets. That same year, the team drafted Tom Brady. The franchise became perennial contenders under their legendary QB-coach duo, playing in nine Super Bowls together and winning six. Kraft also played an important role in ending the 2011 lockout, with NFLPA executive committee member Jeff Saturday crediting the Patriots owner: "Without him, this deal does not get done."

Along with Kraft, former Patriots general manager Frank “Bucko” Kilroy joined the other contributors on the list of nominees. Kilroy was the Patriots’ general manager from 1979-1982 and vice president from 1983-1993.

Kraft has a chance to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year as Belichick, who is also advancing on the ballot for the coaches' committee. The team also boasts nine former players among the candidates for 2026.

New England PatriotsPro Football Hall of Famerobert kraft
Ryan GarvinWriter
