Kyle Dugger’s late-week injury still a factor heading into Browns game

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is the lone player listed on the team’s final injury report of the week.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: Kyle Williams #18, Kyle Dugger #23, and Charles Woods #22 of the New England Patriots take the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots end the week with only one player listed on the injury report. That's safety Kyle Dugger (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Dugger was a late addition to the injury report this week. He wasn't listed on Wednesday, but was added after Thursday's practice. He was limited on Thursday and Friday, and was not spotted on the field on Friday during the stretching portion of practice open to the media.

The Patriots have been battling injuries at safety over the past couple of weeks. Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) has missed the last two games, but was a full participant all week this week. Rookie Craig Woodson (ankle) was added to the injury report this week and did not practice on Wednesday. He made progress all week though, as a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

If Dugger can't go, Hawkins and Woodson would likely start on Wednesday. The team also has Dell Pettus on the roster adding depth, and could elevate Richie Grant from the practice squad if needed.

On the Browns' side of things, tight end David Njoku (knee) is also questionable after being limited all week. Njoku, who missed last week's game, plays a key role in the Browns' catch-and-run offense. Even after missing last week he's second on the team in catches (23) and third in yards (223).

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
