Kyle Dugger’s late-week injury still a factor heading into Browns game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: Kyle Williams #18, Kyle Dugger #23, and Charles Woods #22 of the New England Patriots take the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots end the week with only one player listed on the injury report. That's safety Kyle Dugger (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Dugger was a late addition to the injury report this week. He wasn't listed on Wednesday, but was added after Thursday's practice. He was limited on Thursday and Friday, and was not spotted on the field on Friday during the stretching portion of practice open to the media.

The Patriots have been battling injuries at safety over the past couple of weeks. Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) has missed the last two games, but was a full participant all week this week. Rookie Craig Woodson (ankle) was added to the injury report this week and did not practice on Wednesday. He made progress all week though, as a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

If Dugger can't go, Hawkins and Woodson would likely start on Wednesday. The team also has Dell Pettus on the roster adding depth, and could elevate Richie Grant from the practice squad if needed.