Kyle Dugger’s late-week injury still a factor heading into Browns game
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is the lone player listed on the team’s final injury report of the week.
The New England Patriots end the week with only one player listed on the injury report. That's safety Kyle Dugger (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Dugger was a late addition to the injury report this week. He wasn't listed on Wednesday, but was added after Thursday's practice. He was limited on Thursday and Friday, and was not spotted on the field on Friday during the stretching portion of practice open to the media.
The Patriots have been battling injuries at safety over the past couple of weeks. Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) has missed the last two games, but was a full participant all week this week. Rookie Craig Woodson (ankle) was added to the injury report this week and did not practice on Wednesday. He made progress all week though, as a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.
If Dugger can't go, Hawkins and Woodson would likely start on Wednesday. The team also has Dell Pettus on the roster adding depth, and could elevate Richie Grant from the practice squad if needed.
On the Browns' side of things, tight end David Njoku (knee) is also questionable after being limited all week. Njoku, who missed last week's game, plays a key role in the Browns' catch-and-run offense. Even after missing last week he's second on the team in catches (23) and third in yards (223).