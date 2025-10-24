Jaylen Brown officially off Celtics injury report, while a new name pops up

The Boston Celtics are getting a bit of good news going into their first game against the New York Knicks this season.

Jaylen Brown was not on the C’s Thursday injury report after being listed as questionable for the season opener against the 76ers with a left hamstring strain. Brown played 36 minutes in the 117-116 loss to Philadelphia, posting 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

However, the Celtics will be down a man in the frontcourt. Center Luka Garza (concussion) played six minutes in the Celtics’ season opener before colliding with 76ers center Adem Bona and hitting his head. Garza registered a rebound and a blocked shot before leaving the game.

Without Garza, the Celtics will have to lean on fellow bigs Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman. The two combined for 51 minutes in the absence of Garza. Newly acquired Celtics Chris Boucher and Josh Minott could also see upticks in minutes for Joe Mazzulla.

The New York Knicks will be shorthanded as well, as center Mitchell Robinson is not expected to play. Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are game time decisions. Hart and Robinson missed the Knicks season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.