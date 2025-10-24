3 Stars: Bruins can’t stop bleeding vs. Ducks

Oct 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (14) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Bruins aren't just sick of losing. With their slide now at six straight games, and with their problems only intensifying, they're downright embarrassed.

In what finished as a 7-5 loss for the Bruins, the Black and Gold actually came through with a huge rally headlined by two goals in 25 seconds from David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie to wipe out a two-goal deficit late in the third.

...Only to allow the game-winning goal at the other end just 30 seconds later.

“The way we’re losing these games, it’s just killing us," Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said following the defeat. "We’re fighting so hard, and we just can’t stop beating ourselves. So, it’s pretty defeating right now."

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Morgan Geekie

Oct 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Thursday night was a mixed bag for Bruins winger Morgan Geekie.

Yes, Geekie had two poor backchecks that led to goals against. But he also came through wtih two goals for the Bruins, including the game-tying marker. It marked the second straight game that Geekie helped the Bruins fight back and tie the game in the third period of play, only to earn zero points from this one.

Not that it's relating to wins, but the good news for Geekie (and by extension the Bruins) is that he's still scoring at the same rate he did a year ago, with five goals and seven points through nine games this season. This current pace would set Geekie up for a 46-goal, 64-point campaign should it continue.

2nd Star: Nikita Nesterenko

Mar 18, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Nikita Nesterenko (62) during the third period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

There was no shortage of Ducks finding the scoresheet in this one, but it was Nikita Nesterenko who decided to make some Bruins-Ducks history in this one. With four helpers in the win, Nesterenko became the first Duck to have four assists in a single game against the Bruins in the head-to-head history.

In addition to the four helpers, Nesterenko also finished this contest with a plus-4 rating, one block, and one hit, and two shots on goal in 15:17 of time on ice.

1st Star: Mikael Granlund

Oct 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Ducks center Mikael Granlund (64) and Boston Bruins defenseman Michale Callahan (79) battle for the puck at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

While the Bruins were busy signing Mike Eyssimont, Tanner Jeannot, and Sean Kuraly to contracts worth a combined $6.7 million, the Ducks signed Mikael Granlund to a three-year, $7 million per year deal. And while one game does not make a contract for any of these players, boy, did the 33-year-old Granlund almost go out of his way to show the TD Garden and Bruins management watching in the press box what spending at the top of a roster gets you.