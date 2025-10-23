LISTEN LIVE

Patriots’ partial sale reportedly approved at NFL league meeting

The Krafts’ 8% sale to two different investors reportedly got enough votes to be pushed through by league owners.

Ryan Garvin
Robert Kraft looks on during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony prior to a preseason game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Robert Kraft looks on during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony prior to a preseason game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The NFL has approved an 8% stake sale of the New England Patriots.

The sale is set to be split between Dean Metropoulos (5%) and Sixth Street Partners (3%). For the sale to happen, at least three quarters of NFL owners had to approve at Wednesday's league meeting. Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently alluded to the deal to Forbes.

“We’ve come up with a program that both satisfies the needs of the private equity firms but also supports the culture that we want to keep going,” Kraft told Forbes (via Hartford Courant) in September. “A win-win all around. I never thought I would sell anything out, but I’m considering it.” Forbes has the Patriots ranked as the fourth-most valuable NFL franchise. Per CNBC, the Patriots are estimated to be worth $9.25 billion.

Sixth Street Partners, a global investment firm, was part of Bill Chisholm’s $6.1 billion bid to purchase the Boston Celtics. Sixth Street also has stakes in sports franchises like the San Antonio Spurs and San Francisco Giants.

Dean Metropoulos, executive chairman and CEO of C. Dean Metropoulos & Company, is a Greek-American businessman whose family moved to Watertown when he was a child. After graduating from Babson College with a bachelor’s degree and an MBA, he would go on to acquire Pabst Brewing Company and Hostess Brands.

Along with the Patriots’ stakes transactions, the NFL also approved a sale of a 10% stake in the New York Giants to Julia Koch, and a 3.2% stake in the San Francisco 49ers to Fortress Investment Group Executive Chairman Pete Briger Jr.

Next: Robert Kraft hints at the next statue outside Gillette Stadium

New England Patriotsrobert kraft
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Referee Alex Moore prepares to make a call during the second half of game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
NFLAnother week, another notable referee crew working a Patriots gameAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Craig Woodson #31 of the New England Patriots celebrates a missed field goal by the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots dealing with new injury at safetyAlex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (blue pants) watch the team during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel gives health update on defensive coordinator Terrell WilliamsColin Kennedy
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect