Injury concerns grow for Patriots safeties on injury report

The Patriots’ safeties are all kinds of banged up ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Here’s the full injury report.

The injuries are really piling up in the New England Patriots' safety room ahead of a home matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Safety Kyle Dugger (knee) was a new addition to the Patriots’ injury report Thursday. Dugger was not part of yesterday’s injury report and was a limited participant. Along with Dugger, safeties Craig Woodson (ankle) and Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) have also been listed this week. Woodson missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited today while Hawkins has been a full participant. This leaves Dell Pettus and Brenden Schooler as the Patriots' fully healthy safeties.

Also, on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Harold Landry III (ankle) was limited Thursday along with Elijah Ponder (knee), and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (knee). Christian Barmore (NRI/other) and Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) were full participants.

On offense, Stefon Diggs (chest) and tackle Morgan Moses (NRI/other) were limited in practice.

For the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and tight end David Njoku (knee) were limited, with Jeudy returning to practice after missing Wednesday. Starting center Ethan Pocic (illness) appeared on the Browns injury report for the first time this week and did not participate in practice. Pocic has not missed a snap for the Browns this year.

Starting cornerback Denzel Ward (hip) was a full participant today after being limited yesterday. Fellow CB Tyson Campbell (quad) continues to be limited in practice.

