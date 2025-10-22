LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down the Bruins’ losing streak

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson discuss the Bruins’ recent struggles, Brad Marchand, and more.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins talks with Charlie McAvoy #73 during a game against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins talks with Charlie McAvoy #73 during a game against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Matt & Ty return with a remote episode discussing the common themes of the Bruins' five-game losing streak, Brad Marchand's return to Boston, and more.

2:27 -- The Bruins' defensive struggles have been at the center of their five-game losing streak.

22:33 -- Despite losing five straight, the Bruins have shown resilience in defeat, which is a good sign of buyin with head coach Marco Sturm.

30:34 -- Recapping the Bruins' worst game of the season so far, a blowout loss in Colorado.

36:57 -- The latest from Ty on Hampus Lindholm's lower body injury that has kept him out of the lineup for longer than expected.

40:28 -- Reacting to Brad Marchand's return, his video tribute and curtain call at TD Garden, and his performance for the Panthers.

54:37 -- What can the Bruins do to improve going forward?

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
