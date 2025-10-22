Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down the Bruins’ losing streak
Matt & Ty return with a remote episode discussing the common themes of the Bruins' five-game losing streak, Brad Marchand's return to Boston, and more.
2:27 -- The Bruins' defensive struggles have been at the center of their five-game losing streak.
22:33 -- Despite losing five straight, the Bruins have shown resilience in defeat, which is a good sign of buyin with head coach Marco Sturm.
30:34 -- Recapping the Bruins' worst game of the season so far, a blowout loss in Colorado.
36:57 -- The latest from Ty on Hampus Lindholm's lower body injury that has kept him out of the lineup for longer than expected.
40:28 -- Reacting to Brad Marchand's return, his video tribute and curtain call at TD Garden, and his performance for the Panthers.
54:37 -- What can the Bruins do to improve going forward?
