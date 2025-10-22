LISTEN LIVE

Patriots dealing with new injury at safety

Injuries continue to be a major storyline for the New England Patriots at the safety position, based on Wednesday’s injury report.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Craig Woodson #31 of the New England Patriots celebrates a missed field goal by the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Craig Woodson #31 of the New England Patriots celebrates a missed field goal by the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. That included a couple of notable developments at safety.

Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), who has missed the last two games, was listed as a full participant. Hawkins had returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but after initially being listed as questionable was not active against the Tennessee Titans.

While Hawkins is trending in the right direction, the Patriots' other starting safety was added to the injury report. Rookie Craig Woodson (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Woodson did not appear to suffer any clear injury in Sunday's game. He played 100% of the defensive snaps - his second week in a row doing so.

Still, the injury situations for both safeties may have the Patriots looking for some depth. The Patriots hosted three defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday. In total the Patriots currently have four full-time safeties on their roster, with Kyle Dugger and Dell Pettus joining Hawkins and Woodson in that room. Dugger has played a bigger role while Hawkins has been out.

In addition to Hawkins, the Patriots were also without linebacker Elijah Ponder (knee), who was also a new addition to the injury report. The only other player on the report who wasn't listed last week is defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (knee), who was limited.

On the Browns' side of things, they list a total of 13 players. That includes wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), who did not practice.

Additionally, both starting cornerbacks in Denzel Ward (hip) and Tyson Campbell (quad) were limited. Tight end David Njoku (knee) was limited as well and is a player to watch after he missed last week's game.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Inside the numbers: Maye, Patriots offense continues to rise through 7 weeks
NFLInside the numbers: Maye, Patriots offense continues to rise through 7 weeksColin Kennedy
Adam Vinatieri in 2004 AFC Championship Game
NFL9 former Patriots advance to next round of Pro Football Hall of Fame votingAlex Barth
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: K'Lavon Chaisson #44 of the New England Patriots picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee."" (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
NFLK’Lavon Chaisson’s big game earns league recognitionAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect