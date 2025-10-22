Patriots dealing with new injury at safety

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Craig Woodson #31 of the New England Patriots celebrates a missed field goal by the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. That included a couple of notable developments at safety.

Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), who has missed the last two games, was listed as a full participant. Hawkins had returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but after initially being listed as questionable was not active against the Tennessee Titans.

While Hawkins is trending in the right direction, the Patriots' other starting safety was added to the injury report. Rookie Craig Woodson (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Woodson did not appear to suffer any clear injury in Sunday's game. He played 100% of the defensive snaps - his second week in a row doing so.

Still, the injury situations for both safeties may have the Patriots looking for some depth. The Patriots hosted three defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday. In total the Patriots currently have four full-time safeties on their roster, with Kyle Dugger and Dell Pettus joining Hawkins and Woodson in that room. Dugger has played a bigger role while Hawkins has been out.

In addition to Hawkins, the Patriots were also without linebacker Elijah Ponder (knee), who was also a new addition to the injury report. The only other player on the report who wasn't listed last week is defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (knee), who was limited.

On the Browns' side of things, they list a total of 13 players. That includes wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), who did not practice.