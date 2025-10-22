Inside the numbers: Maye, Patriots offense continues to rise through 7 weeks

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

The New England Patriots continue to climb up the rankings in the NFL with their fourth straight win, this time toppling the Tennessee Titans 31-13 on Sunday afternoon. Here’s a breakdown of some eye-popping statistics as the Patriots continue their winning streak.

– Drake Maye continues to dissect opponents. The quarterback finished 21-for-23 for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With his pinpoint accuracy, Maye now leads the NFL in completion percentage at 75.2%. The 23-year-old is also tied with the Lions' Jared Goff for second in the league in passer rating at 116.4. They trail only Lamar Jackson, who barely qualifies, as he's only played in four of the Ravens' six games.

– The running game was a big improvement, as the offense ran for 175 yards on 36 attempts. The Patriots' performance on the ground moved their average yards per game up from 91.5 to 103.4.

Rhamondre Stevenson had his best day rushing of the year, running for 88 yards. The running back also continued to keep the ball off the ground as he didn’t fumble for the second week in a row.

– After finishing Sunday's game plus-2 in the turnover battle, New England now ranks 12th in the league in differential. The stat is generally a good indicator of team success, but that's especially so for giveaways, where the Patriots have the 16th-fewest. So, they still have some work to do to climb the league in that area.

– Despite another slow start against Tennessee, the defense continues to look good on the stat sheets. After allowing just 13 points against the Titans, New England now ranks eighth in points allowed per game with 19. It also ranks 13th in yards allowed per game with 312.9.

What may be more indicative of how the defense is performing is the fact that it ranks 23rd in yards per play at 5.6. Titans quarterback Cam Ward saw success pushing the ball downfield, throwing for 255 yards in the loss — the third most the defense has allowed this season.