Mike Vrabel gives health update on defensive coordinator Terrell Williams

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gives an update on Terrell Williams after his cancer diagnosis .

Colin Kennedy
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (blue pants) watch the team during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel provided reporters with an update on defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who has been away from the team since being diagnosed with prostate cancer. 

Williams had been in and out with the team since the spring with what was described then as medical issues. On Sept. 26, Vrabel announced that Williams would be stepping away indefinitely from his position. 

Since his absence, Vrabel explained that the defensive coordinator has still been around the team before he begins treatment, and remains in good spirits. 

“I would say that his spirits are good,” Vrabel said. “He's feeling good. He's been in. He's been meeting with coaches, been in meetings. So, I appreciate you asking, I do. There'll be a treatment plan here coming up that he'll have to follow, but right now it's good to see him. It's good to see him in and his spirits are good.” 

Since Week 2, the defense has been turned over to linebackers coach Zak Kuhr as the new play caller. So far this season, the unit has been solid under Kuhr. The Patriots rank eighth in points allowed per game with 19.0 and 13th in yards allowed per game with 312.9.

Vrabel did not give any update on if Williams will return to the team in a coaching capacity this season.

New England Patriotsterrell williams
Colin KennedyWriter
