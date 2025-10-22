LISTEN LIVE

K’Lavon Chaisson’s big game earns league recognition

K’Lavon Chaisson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Titans.

Alex Barth
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: K'Lavon Chaisson #44 of the New England Patriots picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee."" (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson was a big part of the Patriots' strong defensive effort on Sunday, in a 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. The league is recognizing that performance, naming Chaisson AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7.

Against the Titans, Chaisson scored his first ever NFL touchdown on his first fumble recovery. Early in the third quarter he got into the backfield and into the face of Titans quarterback Cam Ward, resulting in Ward dropping the ball. Chaisson picked it up as he crossed the goal line.

That wasn't the only time Chaisson got in Ward's face though. He had a team-high four pressures, including two sacks. It was his first career two sack game, and just his second multi-sack game (he had 1.5 sacks in a game last year when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders).

With those two sacks, Chaisson is now up to 4.5 sacks in six games this season. That puts him just half a sack shy of tying his previous career high. His 29 pressures this year are four shy of a career high.

Chaisson is the first Patriots player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week since safety Kyle Dugger did so late in Week 17 of the 2022 season. That was also the last time the Patriots had multiple Player of the Week winners in a single season (they had five that year). Chaisson is the third Patriots player to win a Player of the Week award this year, joining Special Teams Player of the Week winners Antonio Gibson (Week 2) and Marcus Jones (Week 4).

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
