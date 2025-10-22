K’Lavon Chaisson’s big game earns league recognition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 19: K’Lavon Chaisson #44 of the New England Patriots picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson was a big part of the Patriots' strong defensive effort on Sunday, in a 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. The league is recognizing that performance, naming Chaisson AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7.

Against the Titans, Chaisson scored his first ever NFL touchdown on his first fumble recovery. Early in the third quarter he got into the backfield and into the face of Titans quarterback Cam Ward, resulting in Ward dropping the ball. Chaisson picked it up as he crossed the goal line.

That wasn't the only time Chaisson got in Ward's face though. He had a team-high four pressures, including two sacks. It was his first career two sack game, and just his second multi-sack game (he had 1.5 sacks in a game last year when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders).

With those two sacks, Chaisson is now up to 4.5 sacks in six games this season. That puts him just half a sack shy of tying his previous career high. His 29 pressures this year are four shy of a career high.