K’Lavon Chaisson’s big game earns league recognition
K’Lavon Chaisson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Titans.
Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson was a big part of the Patriots' strong defensive effort on Sunday, in a 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. The league is recognizing that performance, naming Chaisson AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7.
Against the Titans, Chaisson scored his first ever NFL touchdown on his first fumble recovery. Early in the third quarter he got into the backfield and into the face of Titans quarterback Cam Ward, resulting in Ward dropping the ball. Chaisson picked it up as he crossed the goal line.
That wasn't the only time Chaisson got in Ward's face though. He had a team-high four pressures, including two sacks. It was his first career two sack game, and just his second multi-sack game (he had 1.5 sacks in a game last year when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders).
With those two sacks, Chaisson is now up to 4.5 sacks in six games this season. That puts him just half a sack shy of tying his previous career high. His 29 pressures this year are four shy of a career high.
Chaisson is the first Patriots player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week since safety Kyle Dugger did so late in Week 17 of the 2022 season. That was also the last time the Patriots had multiple Player of the Week winners in a single season (they had five that year). Chaisson is the third Patriots player to win a Player of the Week award this year, joining Special Teams Player of the Week winners Antonio Gibson (Week 2) and Marcus Jones (Week 4).