Celtics season opener preview: What to look for in C’s-Sixers and beyond

Here are five key storylines to follow for the Celtics ahead of their Wednesday season-opener against the 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

A different look

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are the Celtics’ only returning starters at the outset of their regular season, as Jayson Tatum will miss most of the year rehabbing from his Achilles injury. White will likely be the team’s primary ball handler, with Brown slotting in at the other guard spot.

Sam Hauser could receive an increase in playing time as another 3-point specialist on the floor. The Celtics are 32-8 in games when Hauser has started, a clear indication of team success when Hauser receives an abundance of playing time.

Payton Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, could also start at guard for the Celtics, creating a substantially smaller lineup than what they’ve deployed in recent years. Brown, who stands at 6-foot-6, would be the tallest member of their backcourt. That would likely move 6-foot-8 Hauser to the second forward position to create a lineup that would lack any player 6-foot-9 or taller, depending on which big man was used.

Unlike previous seasons, the Celtics lack a center who poses a threat from behind the arc. Neemias Queta — the likely favorite to start under the basket — has taken only three 3-pointers, all of which occurred last season, in his career. Chris Boucher has 23 starts ahead of his ninth NBA season, leaving questions about his reliability as a long-term starter. Luka Garza and Xavier Tillman are other potential options for the Celtics to experiment with.

New identity

With Tatum set to miss most of the season and many pieces removed from the Celtics from a season ago, Brown is expected to take a large part in maintaining the culture and competitive edge throughout the entire roster. It will mark the first time Brown is the definitive No. 1 option on an NBA team, highlighting his opponents’ scouting reports.

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brown is a proven commodity in the NBA, as if his Finals MVP wasn’t enough proof of his talents. But playing as a team’s No. 1 scoring option could have an impact on his production throughout the season. He was pulled from the Celtics’ preseason finale with left hamstring tightness, which he later said was not a concern ahead of Wednesday’s season-opener.

Next men up

The Celtics have four players on their roster who are expected to compete for minutes at center. Queta, Tillman, Garza, and Boucher each will receive varying levels of playing time for the Celtics throughout the season. Queta will likely start in a group that lacks a stretch big man, creating potential lineup combination issues. The team will be forced to use 3-point shooters around its centers, likely yielding smaller personnel usage.

Tillman and Queta are the only returning pieces at the position, as Garza and Boucher were acquired this offseason. Garza arrived via Minnesota, where he was a role player during his previous three seasons. The consensus 2021 College Player of the Year has struggled to find his footing in the NBA, playing in only 125 games in four years. Boucher has not received adequate time as a starter, earning a nod in the starting five 23 times in his 407 career games while averaging 17.7 minutes per outing. Boucher is a valuable role piece who could even start in double-big situations.

Tatum's return

When Tatum will return for the Celtics is one of their many question marks, one of which includes how ready he is to compete against NBA talent. The franchise star may only play late in the season, joining a squad that is in the playoff hunt or on the outside looking for a berth into the postseason. Could the situation the Celtics find themselves in impact when Tatum returns?

Specifics of any potential situation are unknown, given that Tatum is still in a rehab process for his ruptured Achilles. However, recent workout videos posted to social media showed Tatum participating in box jumps and dunking a basketball — potential signs he is progressing well.

