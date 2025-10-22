Celtics odds: underdogs or reset season?

Are you ready to watch a new era of basketball in Boston? The Boston Celtics are entering a season where Championship expectations were out the window the moment Jayson Tatum tore his achilles in the playoffs. The injury was a domino effect of change resulting in numerous roster changes, perhaps the most in the NBA. Add in a new ownership group, this organization will take on the underdog role.

The Celtics have strung together 10-straight seasons of .500 or better basketball. This projected win total set by oddsmakers has Boston barely above that, and that's due to the high degree of uncertainty over if it cares to win at all this year.

Boston Celtics 2025 Additions

Chris Boucher agrees to one-year, $3.3-million contract

Luka Garza agrees to two-year, $5.5-million contract

Josh Minott agrees to two-year, $5-million contract

Anfernee Simons acquired via trade with Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics 2025 Departures

JD Davison waived

Jrue Holiday traded to Portland Trail Blazers

Al Horford agrees to multi-year contract with Golden State Warriors

Luke Kornet agrees to four-year, $41-million contract with the Spurs

Georges Niang traded to Utah Jazz

Kristaps Porzingis traded to Atlanta Hawks

The Celtics should make the playoffs in a weakened Eastern Conference, even though Tatum will miss at least the start of the season. Even with Tatum gone, Boston still has a solid roster with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons and others. The C’s are going to play at a fast pace and shoot a ton of 3-pointers, and I doubt that Joe Mazzulla wants anything to do with a “reset” year.