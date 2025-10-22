LISTEN LIVE

Celtics odds: underdogs or reset season?

Are you ready to watch a new era of basketball in Boston? The Boston Celtics are entering a season where Championship expectations were out the window the moment Jayson Tatum tore his…

Joe Murray

Oct 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Are you ready to watch a new era of basketball in Boston? The Boston Celtics are entering a season where Championship expectations were out the window the moment Jayson Tatum tore his achilles in the playoffs. The injury was a domino effect of change resulting in numerous roster changes, perhaps the most in the NBA. Add in a new ownership group, this organization will take on the underdog role. 

The Celtics have strung together 10-straight seasons of .500 or better basketball. This projected win total set by oddsmakers has Boston barely above that, and that's due to the high degree of uncertainty over if it cares to win at all this year. 

Boston Celtics 2025 Additions

  • Chris Boucher agrees to one-year, $3.3-million contract
  • Luka Garza agrees to two-year, $5.5-million contract
  • Josh Minott agrees to two-year, $5-million contract
  • Anfernee Simons acquired via trade with Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics 2025 Departures

  • JD Davison waived
  • Jrue Holiday traded to Portland Trail Blazers
  • Al Horford agrees to multi-year contract with Golden State Warriors
  • Luke Kornet agrees to four-year, $41-million contract with the Spurs
  • Georges Niang traded to Utah Jazz
  • Kristaps Porzingis traded to Atlanta Hawks

The Celtics should make the playoffs in a weakened Eastern Conference, even though Tatum will miss at least the start of the season. Even with Tatum gone, Boston still has a solid roster with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons and others. The C’s are going to play at a fast pace and shoot a ton of 3-pointers, and I doubt that Joe Mazzulla wants anything to do with a “reset” year. 

I'd take the over 41.5 wins as I believe they will continue the trend playing over .500 basketball. Mazzulla to be coach of the year has good value. It all starts tonight in Boston. 

Boston CelticsNBA
Joe MurrayEditor
Joe Murray has worked behind the scenes and on-air in New England since 2007. Murray was born and raised in Boston (Hyde Park) and is now living on the North Shore in Peabody. A graduate of CSB School of Broadcasting, Joe was hired at 98.5 The Sports Hub in 2011 and is the host of Patriots Postgame and the Over/Under Podcast with Dan Lifshatz. Joe was hired as the full-time night show host in 2023, and a featured guest for “The Weekly Spread” on NBC Sports Boston during football season. Joe writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Brad Marchand's return to Boston: Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers takes the ice to face the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on October 11, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.
UncategorizedBrad Marchand’s return to Boston emotional, intenseAdam 12
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Andy Borregales #36 of the New England Patriots looks on before attempting a field goal in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
NFLSocci’s View: Revisiting a ‘full circle moment’ at Buffalo for a pair of Patriots rookie specialistsBob Socci
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette Stadium
UncategorizedThe Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette StadiumAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect