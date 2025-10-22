Celtics new-look debut squad spoiled by 76ers late-game comeback

Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) looks back towards the referee after being called for a foul during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

BOSTON — It appeared the Celtics were in full control of their season-opener with a new-look squad after a 35-point third quarter. Even when the 76ers cut a double-digit lead to one basket, the Celtics responded with a nine-point lead with under four minutes remaining. It was supposed to be their knockout punch.

Philadelphia came swinging.

The 76ers erupted on a 15-2 scoring run to regain a four-point lead. It was enough to hand the Celtics a 117-116 loss, marking their first defeat to start a season since 2021. The Celtics had a chance to win the game late after rookie VJ Edgecombe missed two free throws before Payton Pritchard missed a layup and jumper as the final buzzer sounded.

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each scored a team-high 25 points for the Celtics, who had five players reach double-digit point totals in the game. White played a large part in a third-quarter 9-0 scoring run for Boston, scoring 13 of his points out of the halftime break. He struggled from deep, making only four of his 13 attempts. Brown’s 3-point usage was down to four attempts, sinking two of his tries while dishing out four assists in the contest.

Shooting from 3-point was a struggle for the Celtics as a whole, knocking down just 11 of their 43 attempts in the game. Pritchard shot the worst from deep, hitting only one of his 11 3-pointers while scoring 16 points. His lone make cut the Celtics’ deficit to one point before Edgecombe's missed free throws, creating a game-winning opportunity for Boston.

Neemias Queta finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. He and Xavier Tillman, who posted four points and seven rebounds, held down the Celtics’ frontcourt by cleaning the glass and taking advantage of fastbreak opportunities. They easily outplayed 76ers’ star Joel Embiid, whose minutes restriction limited him to 20 minutes and three minutes in the fourth quarter. Embiid recorded four points and six rebounds with a -16 plus-minus rating.