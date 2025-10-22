3 Stars: Marchand return headlines Bruins vs. Panthers beyond video tribute

Oct 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) waits for a faceoff against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

For a while there, it felt like the tribute video and standing ovation for ex-Bruins captain Brad Marchand was going to be the highlight from the first 2025-26 installment of Bruins vs. Panthers.

But as is the case seemingly whenever these foes link up, things got dramatic and spicy by the night's end. From the Bruins overcoming a multi-goal deficit to the teams trading power-play opportunities and skirmishes after every whistle, the Bruins and Panthers gave a sold out Garden crowd reasons to get on their feet other than highlights from the past by the night's end.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, however, an emotionally-charged night still doesn't come with the result that Marco Sturm's club desperately wanted, as the Bruins were handed their fifth straight loss. Dropping this one by a 4-3 final, Tuesday marked the fourth one-goal defeat of the season for the Bruins, and there's no doubt that this one stung more than the previous four.

Beyond just giving up the game-winning goal with under 26 seconds left, the Bruins let this one slip after getting a third-period power-play goal (something that had alluded them in their last four losses), and got strong contributions from their penalty kill, and even some production out of their second line. Oh, and the Bruins tied things up with their goalie pulled. They did just about everything they could to earn at least a point in this one, and instead got zero once again.

“It can only be encouraging for so long, right?" Morgan Geekie admitted after the loss. "This one stings. At some point, something’s gotta give.”

3rd Star: Eetu Luostarinen

Coming into Tuesday’s game with a triple donut through seven games for the defending Cup champion Panthers this season, a showdown with the Bruins was all Eetu Luostarinen needed to get the offensive juices flowing again.

Deployed for 19:14 of time on ice in this game, Luostarinen stuffed the box score for Paul Maurice and the Cats with four shots, three hits, and two blocked shots by the night’s end. But most importantly, the Florida forward scored the Panthers’ third goal of the evening, and struck just 5:12 after the Bruins dug themselves out of a two-goal hole to bring the game back even.

The Panthers also doubled the Bruins up in shots, 8-4, during Luostarinen's five-on-five sample of on-ice work.

2nd Star: Casey Mittelstadt

Scratched for last Sunday's loss in Utah, Casey Mittelstadt was challenged by Marco Sturm to respond in Tuesday's game against the Panthers. Thrown back into the lineup, though at left wing opposed to his natural center position, Mittelstadt did exactly that for the B's in this contest, with two helpers.

And on Mittelstadt's second assist, it's worth noting that it doesn't happen and the Bruins do not tie the game without his faceoff win to give the Bruins possession and ultimately set up Geekie's game-tying tally.

Some players are going to be measured on how safe they are or how physical they are, but with Mittelstadt, points have to be part of the equation. He's not going to staple anybody into the boards, and his puck plays and defensive-zone battles are always going to lead you to wanting more if that's what you're expecting out of him. So, to keep it real simple here, finding the scoresheet in some fashion is what he needs to do (and do well) to stay in this lineup.

1st Star: Brad Marchand

It didn't take long for Brad Marchand to make his presence known in this game.

On his first shift of the evening, Marchand got the game's first shot on goal, and then drew a penalty on the Bruins' Tanner Jeannot. The Panthers then scored on that power-play opportunity, and with Marchand on the board with an assist.

Because of course.