Celtics release injury report for season opener against Sixers

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference second round. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics on Tuesday released their official injury report for their season-opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

There weren’t any surprises, with Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain) listed as questionable with the hamstring injury he suffered in Boston’s preseason finale last week.

Brown was a full participant in practice on Monday, according to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, which points to the four-time All Star being good enough to go against Philadelphia.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, but as of now I feel great,” Brown said.