Celtics release injury report for season opener against Sixers
The C’s give their latest updates on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum ahead of the first tipoff.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday released their official injury report for their season-opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
There weren’t any surprises, with Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain) listed as questionable with the hamstring injury he suffered in Boston’s preseason finale last week.
Brown was a full participant in practice on Monday, according to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, which points to the four-time All Star being good enough to go against Philadelphia.
“We’ll take it one game at a time, but as of now I feel great,” Brown said.
Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) is also listed as out.