LISTEN LIVE

Pablo Torre talks Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson hot mic incident

It’s the story that just won’t go away.

Adam 12

It took a Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson hot mic snafu at the NFL Films studios to bring one of our favorite guests back into the fold.

Pablo Torre, the lauded journalist and creator of award-winning video podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, has been keeping busy. He broke the Kawhi/Balmer/Clippers/Aspiration blockbuster in September. More recently, he's turned his attention back to Bill and Jordon.

If you're a Toucher & Hardy regular, you know we've been on this story since the jump. And when Pablo jumped into the fray last May, we had him on the show to share what he was able to uncover. Remember? He found the source of the legendary ring cam footage.

Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson Hot Mic

We turn now from ring cams to lapel mics. Last year, while on set for the ill-fated Belichick vehicle The Coaches, producers picked up Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson having a critical conversation. Critical of what? The producers. Conversing where? Into a hot mic.

You know Fred had a field day with the audio Pablo found. Mocking the irony of the situation was just too easy. But having a well-respected journalist like Pablo on to add context elevated things. Watch him with us at the clip above, and catch the PTFO episode below.

Bill BelichickJordon Hudson
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Bill Belichick's collapse: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels walks off the field after losing 34-9 against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
NCAAA firsthand account of Bill Belichick’s collapse at UNCAdam 12
Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders. (Lance King/Getty Images)
College FootballWe’ve got a source war on Bill Belichick at Chapel HillMatt Dolloff
UNC rebuild plan: Head football coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on with general manager Michael Lombardi (L) during the second half between the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on January 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
NCAABelichick and Lombardi’s UNC rebuild plan is a disasterAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect