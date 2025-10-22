Pablo Torre talks Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson hot mic incident

It took a Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson hot mic snafu at the NFL Films studios to bring one of our favorite guests back into the fold.

Pablo Torre, the lauded journalist and creator of award-winning video podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, has been keeping busy. He broke the Kawhi/Balmer/Clippers/Aspiration blockbuster in September. More recently, he's turned his attention back to Bill and Jordon.

If you're a Toucher & Hardy regular, you know we've been on this story since the jump. And when Pablo jumped into the fray last May, we had him on the show to share what he was able to uncover. Remember? He found the source of the legendary ring cam footage.

Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson Hot Mic

We turn now from ring cams to lapel mics. Last year, while on set for the ill-fated Belichick vehicle The Coaches, producers picked up Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson having a critical conversation. Critical of what? The producers. Conversing where? Into a hot mic.