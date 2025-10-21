LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: Brad Marchand gets emotional in return to TD Garden

Brad Marchand got emotional when the Bruins aired a tribute video acknowledging his 16 seasons with the organization on Tuesday.

Ty Anderson

Oct 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates during warm ups before their game against the Boston Bruins period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Former Boston Bruins captain and current Florida Panther Brad Marchand always knew it was going to be hard to keep his emotions in check when the Bruins welcomed him back to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Marchand may have been selling it short on that front, as it turns out, as the 16-year Bruin could not hide his emotions during a video package and standing ovation for him midway through the first period of Tuesday's game.

The video ran through just about everything a Marchand highlight package could've, and was undoubtedly headlined by Marchand's goal in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Canucks.

The video tribute was followed by a thunderous chant of "Marchy" following the resumption of play, while Marchand was given a standing ovation when he refused to leave the ice until well after the final horn sounded on pregame warmups.

When Marchand came to Boston as a Panther following his trade down to Sunrise at the 2025 trade deadline, he opted not to have the Bruins run any sort of video acknowledgement as he was currently injured and not in the lineup.

This time around, though, Marchand was not only in the lineup, but made his impact felt early. Given the nod in the starting lineup by Panthers coach Paul Maurice, Marchand drew a penalty on the Bruins' Tanner Jeannot on his first shift of the game, and then assisted the Panthers goal on the power-play.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) takes a shot past Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) during the game at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)
Apr 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) works out during warmups against the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to to game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) plays the puck through the neutral zone during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
