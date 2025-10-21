WATCH: Brad Marchand gets emotional in return to TD Garden

Former Boston Bruins captain and current Florida Panther Brad Marchand always knew it was going to be hard to keep his emotions in check when the Bruins welcomed him back to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Marchand may have been selling it short on that front, as it turns out, as the 16-year Bruin could not hide his emotions during a video package and standing ovation for him midway through the first period of Tuesday's game.

The video ran through just about everything a Marchand highlight package could've, and was undoubtedly headlined by Marchand's goal in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Canucks.

The video tribute was followed by a thunderous chant of "Marchy" following the resumption of play, while Marchand was given a standing ovation when he refused to leave the ice until well after the final horn sounded on pregame warmups.

When Marchand came to Boston as a Panther following his trade down to Sunrise at the 2025 trade deadline, he opted not to have the Bruins run any sort of video acknowledgement as he was currently injured and not in the lineup.