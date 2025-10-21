LISTEN LIVE

Brad Marchand’s return to Boston emotional, intense

The captain’s back in town.

Adam 12

Brad Marchand's return to Boston the first time came just after his trade to the Florida Panthers. Now he's back.

The clip comes courtesy of Ryan Johnston, your radio voice of the Boston Bruins here on the Sports Hub. Ryan joined Fred, Hardy, and Wallach this morning in anticipation of calling Bruins-Panthers at the Garden tonight. The expectation? Emotions will be riding high.

Why? Because, as Fred Toucher was quick to point out, Brad Marchand is one of the most beloved Bruins of the last two decades. You could even go so far as to say he's one of the most beloved Boston athletes in that stretch. We did and concluded that he pretty much is.

Brad Marchand's return to Boston

Tuesday night's TD Garden puck drop promises to be electric. The Bruins are losers of four straight, most recently on the road at Utah. The Panthers, decimated by injuries, will need Brad Marchand to feed of that homecoming energy. It'll be a helluva game.

Marchand told the media he has a handful of friends and family on hand for his Boston return. Will you be there? If not, listen live on the Sports Hub. Then get all the postgame analysis and reaction when you subscribe to the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

