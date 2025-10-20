Patriots snap counts: Secondary shows cracks in Week 7

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 31-13 win at the Titans in Week 7.

— The Patriots secondary played all defensive snaps, including Kyle Dugger. He posted a 63.5 defensive grade at Pro Football Focus, with two tackles and a solo tackle. Rookie Craig Woodson struggled in Tennessee, with a team-worst 44.0 PFF defensive grade among starters. Carlton Davis, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason, had a 47.0 grade. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez performed the best of all players in the backend, recording a 68.9.

It ultimately didn't cost the Patriots a win, but it did allow for rookie Cam Ward to put up surprisingly impressive numbers. Ward completed 25 of 34 passes for 255 yards with a touchdown and interception, which was caused by Marcus Jones.

— Early in the third quarter Sunday, Drake Maye’s head slammed off the ground after he was violently brought down. He was immediately pulled from the playing surface, entering the medical tent for a concussion evaluation. That sent backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs into the game, as he completed a 12-yard pass to convert a key third-and-5 play. It kept the Patriots’ drive alive and allowed Maye to return, all before Stevenson scored a rushing touchdown to take a 24-13 lead.

Dobbs reentered the game for the final drive with the game out of hand, increasing his snap count to a total of 10. With the change at signal-caller and other backups entering the game, center Garrett Bradbury was the only Patriot to participate in every offensive snap. Perhaps it’s a sign of the lack of depth the team has on its offensive line. A pleasant surprise so far in 2025, Bradbury posted a 78.2 PFF pass blocking grade, increasing his season grade to a 74.0 mark, fifth-best in the NFL.