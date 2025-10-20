Patriots claim linebacker off waivers, fill open roster spot

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Caleb Murphy #50 of the Los Angeles Chargers on field against the Denver Broncos during the NFL 2025 game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

The New England Patriots have been operating with an open spot on their 53-man roster for the last few weeks, but not anymore. On Monday the team filled that spot by claiming linebacker Caleb Murphy off waivers according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Murphy, 25, entered the NFL as a UDFA out of Ferris State. In his senior season he set the NCAA all-level single-season sack record with 25.5 sacks in 15 games as Ferris State went on to win the Division-II National Championship.

After going undrafted in 2023, he was signed by the Tennessee Titans, at the time coached by current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. After a year in a half in Tennessee playing primarily on special teams, Murphy was waived last October. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers, and remained with them until being waived over the weekend.

To start his NFL career Murphy was mainly used as a special teams player. However, in the first six games of this season he played 34% of the Chargers' defensive snaps - playing 129 snaps after playing 35 total defensive snaps over his first two NFL seasons. Mainly playing as a pass rusher, he recorded six pressures and half a sack.

In New England, Murphy will add depth to an edge group that has been thin at times due to injuries this year. He'll likely also be a contributor on special teams.