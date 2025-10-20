Drake Maye is officially drawing Tom Brady comparisons

Drake Maye has earned himself a comparison to the greatest quarterback of all time -- on paper, anyway.

There could very well be people out there straight-up comparing Maye to Tom Brady Monday morning, after Maye and the Patriots won their fourth straight game over the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Maye isn't just winning games, he's doing it while putting up insane numbers in key areas, to the point that there's only one quarterback left that makes for an apt comparison.

Maye completed 21 of 23 passes (91.3%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the win over the Titans. The Pats got their run game going and have played good enough defense over the course of the season that they haven't needed big yards or touchdown numbers from their quarterback. But it was Maye's efficiency that made history. As the team confirmed Sunday, Maye became the first Patriots QB ever to throw over 90% while attempting at least 20 passes -- in a regular season game. Brady famously completed 92.8% of his passes (26-for-28) in the 2007 divisional round against the Jaguars, but his highest-ever completion rate in a regular season game was 88.5% (23-for-26), coincidentally also against the Jaguars in a 2009 game. But Maye's performance is historic, no matter which way you view it.

Incredibly, Maye has also already tied Brady for a specific single-season mark. Sunday was Maye's fourth game with at least 200 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and a passer rating of at least 135, matching Brady from the 2007 season. So, Maye has 10 more games to set a new franchise record. It's certainly worth noting that the 2025 NFL is more beneficial to quarterbacks and offenses than even the 2007 season, which was still very early in the era of wide-open passing attacks and protection of QBs and receivers. But the numbers speak for themselves.

To be abundantly clear, Maye remains miles behind Brady in terms of career accomplishments and raw production. But these stats simply illustrate Maye's rapid rise to the elite ranks of NFL quarterbacks. He's also avoided a turnover throughout the course of the Pats' recent four-game win streak, and ball security was a staple of Brady's game, and of course key to winning games.

Drake Maye throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans.

And to be fair, for all of Maye's accuracy and efficiency, the numbers were better than the actual passes. Both of Maye's touchdowns were exceptional plays by the receivers. Austin Hooper reached over the cornerback on a pass that was too short, and Kayshon Boutte had to fully extend his arms on a throw to the end zone that was almost just a little too far. DeMario Douglas also made a nifty one-handed grab on a fourth-down pass that went behind him (although Douglas might not have sat at the right spot).

Critical to success for Maye will also be self-preservation. Brady made it one of his most important goals after tearing his ACL and missing most of the 2008 season. Maye briefly left Sunday's win to be evaluated for a concussion, and took a number of hits, whether in the pocket or on the run. He'll need to learn to protect himself better in order to play every week to begin with, let alone play like anything close to Brady or continue to win.