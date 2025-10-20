LISTEN LIVE

Are the New England Patriots for real? It sure looks like it

The team just keeps winning.

Adam 12

The question, again: are the New England Patriots for real? The answer, Sunday after Sunday, seems to be yes.

The Toucher & Hardy show this morning started with back-to-back segments breaking down New England's 31-13 win over the Titans in Tennessee. It's nice to have a win to pick apart as opposed to a loss. What a difference a season--and a new coach and QB--makes.

It was high drama all around. Head Coach Mike Vrabel returning to Nashville to face the team that fired him. The Patriots getting off to a slow start. QB Drake Maye taking a concussive hit to the head. But when the dust settled, the Pats had notched their fourth straight win.

Later on in the program, Toucher & Hardy were joined by Mike Reiss of ESPN. Reiss was zooming in from the airport in Nashville and was champing at the bit to pick apart Sunday's game. He concurs that the team is indeed for real, but with a caveat.

Mike concurred that Maye's play is excellent and that the win was strong, but that there's still plenty of room to improve. It's a good problem for this year's model of the Patriots to have: 5-2 and the ceiling hasn't been reached. Read Reiss here and watch him below.

Drake MayeMike VrabelNew England Patriotstennessee titans
Adam 12Writer
