Are the New England Patriots for real? It sure looks like it

The question, again: are the New England Patriots for real? The answer, Sunday after Sunday, seems to be yes.

The Toucher & Hardy show this morning started with back-to-back segments breaking down New England's 31-13 win over the Titans in Tennessee. It's nice to have a win to pick apart as opposed to a loss. What a difference a season--and a new coach and QB--makes.

It was high drama all around. Head Coach Mike Vrabel returning to Nashville to face the team that fired him. The Patriots getting off to a slow start. QB Drake Maye taking a concussive hit to the head. But when the dust settled, the Pats had notched their fourth straight win.

Are the New England Patriots for real?

Later on in the program, Toucher & Hardy were joined by Mike Reiss of ESPN. Reiss was zooming in from the airport in Nashville and was champing at the bit to pick apart Sunday's game. He concurs that the team is indeed for real, but with a caveat.