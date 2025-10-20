LISTEN LIVE

A positive sign for Jaylen Brown’s status ahead of the Celtics’ season opener

Joe Mazzulla shared an update on Jaylen Brown, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Celtics’ preseason finale.

Jake Seymour

Oct 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) defended by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown was a full participant in the Celtics' Monday practice, head coach Joe Mazzulla said.

After being pulled from the preseason finale against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness, Brown practiced Friday but sat out the live periods. He said he wasn’t concerned when he exited the game, citing he felt it was “maybe a little tweak” when he went down.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, but as of now I feel great,” Brown said.

The Celtics will rely on Brown even more than they had in previous seasons, largely because Jayson Tatum is expected to miss a majority of the season, if not all of it. Brown has accomplished feats — such as being the NBA Finals MVP in 2024 — that have proven himself ahead of his 10th NBA season, but 2025-26 will be the first time he will be the primary option for a team. He has yet to be named to an All-NBA Team in multiple seasons, earning a selection to the second team only once. Tatum has earned All-NBA recognition five times.

Thibodeau's Return

Also at Celtics practice was former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who was fired after leading his team to an upset second-round series win over the Celtics before losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Thibodeau’s departure from the Knicks was unexpected, given his success with the franchise over his five seasons. He increased his win total in each of the previous three campaigns before posting a 51-season and leading New York to its deepest postseason run in 25 years.

“That was awesome having [Thibodeau at practice],” Brown said. “Obviously, they eliminated us last year. So him being able to kind of give us some of the thoughts that he saw in that series and some of the stuff that they broke down in our personnel — or even our team — helps us grow and learn from that.”

Next: Celtics post fresh video of coaches’ pickup game beatdown on media

Boston CelticsJaylen Brown
Jake SeymourWriter
Related Stories
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gestures as he speaks with game officials during a game. (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)
NBACeltics post fresh video of coaches’ pickup game beatdown on mediaRyan Garvin
Celtics bolster depth with another signing
NBACeltics bolster depth with another signingTy Anderson
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)
NBAJoe Mazzulla gives injury update on Celtics’ Jaylen BrownMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect